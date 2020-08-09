SOUTH MILLS — A solar energy developer is eyeing a possible 10-megawatt solar project in the South Mills area of Camden County.
A company known as TW Solar has begun exploratory work on the project.
County Manager Ken Bowman said no paperwork has been filed with the county for a solar project in South Mills.
Bowman noted that solar energy companies regularly consult with landowners in the county about the prospect of acquiring land for a project, but the county does not become involved until the developer files a request for a permit from the county.
The South Mills solar project has been proposed as a 10 MW project, which would generate enough electricity to power about 1,100 North Carolina homes.
The N.C. Electric Membership Corporation, an umbrella company that serves all North Carolina electric cooperatives, is in preliminary discussions regarding buying power from the South Mills project.
“We are waiting on interconnection studies to be finished,” said Chris Powell, a spokesman for local NCEMC affiliate Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation. “If the studies indicate that interconnection with the South Mills solar project is feasible, then agreements would be signed, and North Carolina Electric Membership Corporation would be the purchaser of the solar power.”