A U.S. Army soldier based at Fort Hood, Texas, is being held without bond at the Currituck C o u n t y Detention Facility on c h a r g e s of absent without leave and military desertion.
Private First Class Naziriah Deleah Sutton, 21, was arrested March 31 by a Currituck sheriff’s deputy following a traffic stop in the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, records show.
Capt. Jaymes Holden of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office said Sutton was driving 61 mph in a 45 mph zone when she was stopped. The deputy conducted a records check and discovered Sutton was wanted by the U.S. Armed Forces on charges of desertion, Holden said.
Sutton has been at the Currituck jail ever since awaiting military officials to come and pick her up, he said.
Major Gabriela S. Thompson, a public affairs officer with the 3d Calvary Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas, confirmed on Thursday that Sutton is an active duty soldier assigned to the regiment at Fort Hood. Sutton, a private first class, is a supply specialist who enlisted in the Army in 2018, Thompson said.
According to Thompson, PFC Sutton was listed as absent without leave on Dec. 2. She was dropped from the military rolls and reported as a deserter on Jan. 3, Thompson said.
Asked if Army officials know what led to Sutton’s alleged desertion, Thompson said that information isn’t available yet.
“Any further information regarding the circumstances of (Sutton) going AWOL and ultimately reported as a deserter will not be provided until she has returned to Fort Hood and her leadership has determined what actions will be pursued,” Thompson said in an email.
According to Thompson, the Army’s Confinement/Civil Police Liaison Branch is scheduled to pick up Sutton from the Currituck jail on April 27 and she’s expected back at Fort Hood on April 28.
“The reason why it is taking so long for them to pick her up is because they (the CCPLB) have two other deserter missions and two post-trial missions in the queue ahead of PFC Sutton,” Thompson said.
Once Sutton returns to Fort Hood, she may face either administrative action, non-judicial punishment or a court-martial proceeding, Thompson said. She declined to say which action Sutton will face.
“We decline to speculate the actions her chain of command will pursue at this time,” Thompson said.
Asked how many AWOL/desertion cases the Army processes each year, Thompson referred a reporter to the Army Office of Chief of Public Affairs, which had not returned an email by presstime Friday for this story.
It’s not known why Sutton was in Currituck. Her arrest report states only that she’s originally from Elizabeth City.