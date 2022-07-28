...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Some AEMC members in Perquimans, Chowan to see short outage early Friday
A number of Albemarle Electric Membership Cooperative members in Perquimans and Chowan counties should expect to temporarily lose power Friday morning while the electric cooperative completes an emergency repair project.
Perquimans Emergency Services said AEMC's planned outage will start at 7 a.m. and last about 30 minutes.
Areas and roads in Perquimans affected by the outage will include: New Hope, Old Neck, Winfall, Lake Swamp, Chiquapin, Hickory Cross, Turnpike and Ainsley.
Perquimans Emergency Services said a "small portion" of AEMC members in Chowan will be affected. It said the outage will "affect the same members" who lost power during an outage the night of July 22.