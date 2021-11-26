Shoppers were still finding many smile-bringing deals on Black Friday — but some businesses are being badly hit by inventory shortages.
Tim Askew of Askew’s cycles noted Friday that much of his showroom floor is currently bare because products are not available.
“Everything we have for sale is on the floor,” Askew said. “There is nothing in the back at all.”
Askew said typically there would be 40 or so vehicles on his showroom floor, and as many more in crates in the back of the store.
But it’s not that way now. Askew’s had only a few motorcycles and only two all-terrain vehicles on display.
Askew said Polaris, a popular American manufacturer of ATVs, is taking orders for products. But it’s taking three months or more — possibly as long as five months — for items to come in after they are ordered, he said.
The turnaround times were quicker over the summer, but since the switch-over from the 2021 to the 2022 model year things are moving much more slowly, he said.
Askew said that fortunately it has generally not been difficult to order and receive parts for most models.
He said what he is hearing from the industry as a whole is that inventories should improve by mid-2022. But he added that he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.
Inventory was previously projected to be close to normal by this point, he said — “and it’s not.”
Askew said the inventory shortage is hampering holiday sales. He said usually a lot of people are buying ATVs this time of year, but if they want to give them as Christmas gifts this year they will have to give them with the explanation to the recipient that they will get it as soon as it comes in.
The problems are especially acute with the Japanese motorcycles the store sells — brands such as Suzuki, Kawasaki and Yamaha. Those manufacturers are unable to assemble products right now because they are having so much trouble acquiring some of the components, he said.
All three brands rely on many of the same parts suppliers, Askew explained.