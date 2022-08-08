CO2 tank at 7 Sounds

A canister of liquified carbon dioxide is shown at Seven Sounds Brewing in Elizabeth City, Monday.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Some local brewers are beginning to experience the effects of a reported national carbon dioxide shortage.

Joshua Lancaster, head brewer at Seven Sounds Brewing, said the company received a notice last week that the brewery would for the foreseeable future be receiving food-grade carbon dioxide (CO2) rather than beverage-grade.