A number of area churches have canceled their worship services this Sunday as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
Episcopal Bishop Rev. Robert S. Skirving requested on Friday that all congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of East Carolina suspend public worship effective immediately and continuing through the end of March.
“This decision has not been taken lightly. It has been made in response to the request of the governor of the state of North Carolina and in line with the recommendations of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, published yesterday,” Skirving said.
First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City is not holding its worship service Sunday but is encouraging people to go to the church’s Facebook page where there will be a Facebook Live worship service at 10 a.m.
A number of other United Methodist churches in the area also have canceled services, partly in response to a request from Bishop Hope Morgan Ward of the North Carolina Conference. Those churches include Mount Hermon in Pasquotank County; Woodland, Cedar Grove and Oak Grove in Perquimans County.
Corinth Baptist Church in Elizabeth City is going ahead with services as usual on Sunday and will have extra containers of hand sanitizer available.
“We’re just going week by week, or day by day,” said the Rev. Farren Roper, the church’s pastor. Corinth will decide next week what it will do going forward.
Roper said the church buildings were cleaned thoroughly on Friday.
“And I’m going to pray that this thing goes away,” Roper added, referring to the coronavirus.
As of Friday, Forest Park Church in Elizabeth City planned to hold its services as normal Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Volunteers are wiping down all high traffic contact areas and the church is cleaning ahead of time to ensure every precaution is taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Berea Baptist plans to hold a “no touching” service, including not passing the plate. The church is encouraging everyone who is either not feeling well, or in the at-risk population for contracting the virus, to stay home.
The Rev. Gene Tyson, pastor of Hertford United Methodist, said many in the congregation are in the most vulnerable demographic for the virus.
“We are acutely aware of our precious sisters and brothers and this is our chief concern,” he said. “I see many saying they would easily survive this virus and that it is no worse than the flu. However, our concern is we may carry it to someone who wouldn’t be able to withstand it.”
Tyson said this is not a faith issue and the church is not responding out of fear.
“This is a serious health situation in which we are trusting God to guide all us to do the sensible, wise and practical response with prayer and supplication,” he said.
Hertford Baptist and Macedonia Baptist Church in Chowan County will be moving forward with their Sunday worship services.
Edenton Baptist Church has canceled services for this Sunday and next Wednesday.
Holy Family Catholic Church in Elizabeth City, meanwhile, plans to celebrate Mass this weekend but is asking parishioners who are feeling ill, have a fever, or a cough to stay home.
St. Ann Catholic Church in Edenton also plans to hold services.