Some city offices and other facilities will remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic after Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this week that North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan until July 17.
Cooper had targeted June 26 as the date for the state to enter Phase 3 but an increase in COVID-19 cases forced state officials to delay that move for at least another three weeks.
City Hall and the customer service area will remain closed to utility customers. The Griffith Street satellite office will remain closed. Customers needing to make new utility service applications and wanting to see city staff will need to make an appointment.
The A. Parker Midgett Municipal Building, which has been open on a limited basis, will fully open.
The Public Safety Building lobby will be closed. Residents can enter but by appointment only. There also will be a limit of three people at a time.
All athletic fields are closed until the state enters Phase 3 and the Senior Center will stay shuttered until at least gyms are allowed to open.
All city playground equipment and tot-lots, including Fun Junktion, will remain closed.
All tennis courts, city docks, basketball courts, the skate park and the splash pad will remain open. But the 25-person large gathering restrictions are still in effect.
The Downtown Saturday Market will remain open.
All city employees and visitors are required to wear masks when inside city facilities. All public restrooms will remain closed.
“Masks must be worn by all employees when participating in meetings or in common areas,” City Manager Rich Olson in a press release. “Residents, citizens and visitors must also wear masks for the duration of their visit to any city facility, building or venue. Additional COVID-related health policies are being developed and released to all city employees.”
Mayor Bettie Parker said that the wearing of facemasks will slow the spread of the disease and allow the state to enter Phase 3.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said citizens visiting the Pasquotank County Courthouse, however, will not be required to wear a mask.
Hammett said the N.C. School of Government advised the county that Cooper’s executive order mandating the wearing of a mask didn’t apply to local government facilities.
Only the county Board of Commissioners could mandate that citizens wear masks in county facilities. Commissioners are expected to discuss the issue at their next meeting on July 13.
“It was also indicated that a manager, a county manager or city manager, doesn’t have the authority to require a mask for the public,” Hammett said.
County employees who cannot conduct business behind plexiglass or glass barriers are required to wear a facemask. The county also encourages employees to wear a facemask when social distancing is not possible.