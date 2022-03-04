A number of Pasquotank County offices will be closing early today to accommodate the U.S. Coast Guard Marathon 5K race.

The Pasquotank Tax Office, Register of Deeds Office and the GIS Office will be closing at 4 p.m. due to road closures associated with the race.

The race 3.1 mile through downtown and the historic district starts at 4:45 p.m. Roads are expected to be re-opened by 6 p.m.