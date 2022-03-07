A number of Elizabeth City State University buildings and facilities, including the campus dining hall, were still without power Monday, two days after a brief power outage on campus.
ECSU said on its website that power was restored to a majority of the campus following Saturday's outage. However, when the city brought the power back on, it affected the university's power infrastructure and caused outages at a number of facilities, the campus said.
Buildings affected by the outage and still without power Monday included Bedell Dining Hall; the commuter center/bowling alley; Dixon-Patterson Hall; the E.V. Wilkins Academic Computing Center; Griffin Hall; McLendon Hall; the Ridley Student Complex (the new student center); the Walter N. and Henrietta B. Ridley University Center; the Thorpe Administration Building; University Towers; the Wellness Center; and Williams Hall.
Students with classes in any of the buildings without power were advised to contact their professor about whether their class would be held in another building or switch to being held remotely.
Because Bedell Dining Hall was without power, students were told to report to the K.E. White Center for breakfast and lunch on Monday. Breakfast was served from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch was served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
ECSU provided shuttle service for students living on campus to the K.E. White Center for meals.
ECSU said it anticipated dinner would be served at Bedell Dining Hall on Monday night, but students would receive that communication later on. It was not immediately known late Monday afternoon if the dining facility was able to reopen for the evening meal.
Students in University Towers were relocated Sunday to alternate housing sites both on and off-campus, and were expected to remain there until power was restored. The alternate accommodations were at no cost to students.
ECSU staff were being stationed at those housing sites to assist students, and would provide shuttle service to and from campus for students without transportation.
Students assigned to University Towers who left campus when the power went out and had not yet returned were advised to call ECSU Housing and Residential Life's 24-hour hotline at 252-340-0233 so that alternative housing could be found for them.
Faculty and staff were advised to come to work if their building had power. Non-essential employees who work in one of the buildings without power were advised to telework on Monday and Tuesday.
Faculty members who teach in buildings without power were supposed to be notified about alternative classroom locations.
ECSU said its facilities staff were working around the clock to restore power to the affected buildings.