The following are some of the frequently asked questions Albemarle Regional Health Services is receiving about vaccination clinics:
Do I have to register for a vaccine?
You do not have to register for a vaccine. Currently ARHS is working with community partners to target priority groups since allocations for first doses have been reduced.
I have read that allocations have been cut, will I be guaranteed my second shot?
Vaccine allocations have gotten smaller but second dose vaccines are guaranteed in weekly allocation shipments.
My card says I am scheduled for a certain date for my second dose. How will I know I have an appointment?
Appointments are not needed for second doses. You can enter your contact information on the ARHS website under second dose information to be notified when the second dose clinic you need to attend will be held.
I got an email from the COVID Vaccine Management System telling me when my next shot will be. Is that my appointment?
The date sent by CVMS is the suggested date of when you can receive your second shot. CVMS is managed by the state and ARHS cannot send messages through that system. This system records proof of your vaccination.
I wasn’t able to make it to the clinic that was scheduled for my second shot. What do I need to do?
If you were unable to make it to the clinic for your second shot, you can attend the next scheduled clinic.
Do I have to go to the same county or clinic to get my second shot?
It is important to attend the clinic in the same county you received your first vaccine if you possibly can. Second dose vaccine allotments mirror the first dose allotments.
I have not heard anything about when my second shot is scheduled or when that clinic will be offered. When do you share this information and where can I find it?
On Friday afternoons, ARHS publishes a weekly press release with the vaccine schedule for the following week that is often in the local newspapers. Weekly vaccine schedules are also updated on Friday afternoons on the ARHS website at https://www.arhs-nc.org/information/COVID-19/vaccines/, on the ARHS Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by calling the vaccine line at 1-833-640-7468. This timeline ensures we have a solid count of all vaccine that will be available and have secured all clinic locations.
Will I get a call reminding me of when my second shot is due?
Individuals who have entered their contact information on the ARHS website for second doses may be notified by the county’s automated call system letting them know when the next second dose clinic is available for them to attend. Please note, if you signed up to receive a call about the clinic offering, you may be asked to attend during a specified block of time. Emergency Management has done this to try to keep wait times and lines down. If you are not registered or do not receive a call, you will need to check the ARHS website or call the vaccine line at 1-833-640-7468 to find out when the next clinic is scheduled.
Why is the clinic scheduled for my second shot two days before what my card says?
Due to logistics and schedules of staff and partner agencies, second dose clinics are not always held on the exact date written on your vaccine card. The date on your card noting when your second dose is due is the suggested date you should receive your second dose. It can be administered after that date, or four days prior to that date. If you miss your second dose clinic, CDC guidance allows people to receive their second dose up to six weeks after the first dose. — Albemarle Regional Health Services