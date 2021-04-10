Some budget requests from Elizabeth City department heads are not included in the city’s proposed $67.7 million 2021-22 fiscal budget.
City Manager Montre Freeman provided an overview of his proposed budget, which calls for a 10-cent hike in the city tax rate, to City Council earlier this week.
Putting a budget during the COVID-19 pandemic was a challenge, Freeman told council at the work session.
“We will dive down deeper each work session,” Freeman said. “This budget has its own challenges. This year’s budget will have a few moving parts but I think ‘Elizabeth City forward’ is the thought process and it may end being the name of this particular budget.”
Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe, Fire Chief Chris Carver and other city department directors presented their original budget requests at City Council’s retreat back in February.
The department heads were then asked to trim their requests to three items. City Council was given a list of those requests and what was being recommended in Freeman’s proposed budget at the start of Monday’s budget work session.
City staff only discussed those items in the proposed budget but not the items excluded from the top three.
The Daily Advance asked for copy of the budget requests but Freeman initially declined, saying in an email “I will not be providing that information at this time.”
After N.C. Press Association attorney Amanda Martin advised The Daily Advance that the document was “without question” a public record, the paper contacted city attorney William Morgan Thursday seeking the list of budget requests.
Freeman then provided the budget document to the newspaper.
The police department will get its annual allotment of five new police vehicles as well as two new surveillance cameras. The budget also proposes to purchase a new fire ladder truck for the fire department, which was Carver’s top request.
Buffaloe only put the police cars and the surveillance cameras in as his top asks after presenting a long list of needs at the Feb. 18 retreat.
Carver also asked for two additional firefighter positions and said the department needed new airpacks, but neither was included in the budget.
The city normally purchases five new police cars every year and that will be the case next fiscal year at a total cost of $312,000, which will be financed over a period of years.
At the retreat, Buffaloe asked to add up to 10 part-time police officers that would cost the city between $100,000 and $120,000 a year. Buffaloe also requested additional money to pay a shift premium to officers at a cost of $83,000 annually; create a joint dive team with the city’s fire department; and purchase civil unrest preparedness equipment.
But Buffaloe did not rank them in his top three requests and none were included in the proposed budget at the work session.
The new $964,464 fire ladder truck will also be financed with an annual budget impact of $108,000 annually.
But Carver’s request for two additional firefighters at an annual cost of around $86,000 annually and the purchase of eight airpacks is not in the proposed budget.
A request made by Carver at the retreat for $15,000 to study property acquisition for a new fire station was not listed among his top three requests.
Carver said at the retreat that the study is needed to find a new location for a facility to replace Station II on Harney Street. A new fire station today would cost between $4 million and $5 million.
“We need to start thinking about this now,” Carver said at the retreat. “It will be a major capital project for the city.”
Parks and Recreation’s request to replace the gym floor at the Knobbs Creek Recreational Center and a request for a new tractor were approved. Parks and Recreation Director Sean Clark listed the gym floor as his top request while the new tractor was third on his list.
The gym floor replacement will cost $150,000 but it will be financed with an annual budget impact of $31,511. The city will pay almost $53,000 for the Harper Hawk Tractor and it will be financed with a debt impact of $11,127 annually.
Clark’s No. 2 listed request was for a new shelter at Fun Junktion, which was described at the retreat as “deteriorating and a safety hazard.”
City Council was told at the retreat that the shelter is rented to citizens and generates money for the department. A 30-foot x 84-foot shelter would cost around $90,000 while a smaller 20-foot x 34-foot shelter would cost an estimated $32,000.
Another $250,000 in repairs and upgrades and $150,000 for department salary increases listed as needs at the retreat were not included in Clark’s top three requests.
One of the upgrades Clark requested at the retreat was an $80,000 project that would have renovated dugouts and fencing as well as installed safety netting at Enfield Park.
Parks Superintendent Jeffrey Simpson said at the retreat that the upgrades will allow Enfield to host youth games, which will generate more income for the department to help offset the cost.
Clark was also asking for money to repair the basketball and skate park surfaces at Enfield and money for other equipment upgrades at the park.
The city’s Information Technology Department only received one of its three requests: an additional employee that will join the current staff of just two. The budget impact for salary and benefits will be $47,251 next fiscal year.
Human resources was granted its only request: an additional employee that will cost the city $59,015 in salary and benefits in the next budget.
The city has to have a budget in place by July 1.