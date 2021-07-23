To mask or not to mask will be decision for local school boards in the coming weeks.
With the start of school less than a month away and continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19, local school districts are determining their own masking strategies for students and school personnel.
School officials’ impending decisions follow Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement of new guidelines on Wednesday encouraging schools to require masks or face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, for all students and school employees in grades K-8.
The new guidelines suggest mask wearing isn’t necessary, however, for students and employees at high schools if they’ve been vaccinated. Masks are recommended for students and employees who are not vaccinated.
But ultimately, Cooper said, the decision on masks falls to the local school boards.
Matt Lutz, superintendent of Currituck County Schools, said he does not think the Currituck Board of Education will require students and staff to wear face coverings when schools reopen Aug. 23.
Lutz said the school board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to decide the issue. The public meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at the Professional Learning Center at J.P. Knapp Early College in Currituck.
It’s likely the board will vote to make masks optional and let parents decide whether their child dons a mask for school, Lutz said.
“I would anticipate that is the direction our board would want to go,” Lutz said. “I would anticipate giving parents a choice, but ultimately our board will make that decision.’’
Leaving the decision whether to mask-up to students and school personnel is also the direction Camden County has chosen.
“Masks will be optional for Camden County Schools students, employees and visitors, given the guidance released (Wednesday),” Superintendent Joe Ferrell said, referring to Cooper’s announcement. “The Board of Education has taken no official action and likely will not, given that the order requiring masks in schools expires at the end of July.”
Other area school districts have not yet announced a formal plan regarding face coverings.
Tammy Sawyer, spokeswoman for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, said Friday that the school board will soon meet to discuss safety protocols head of the start of school on Aug. 23.
Board members will consider the COVID-19 information shared by Cooper during Wednesday’s announcement, Sawyer said. The board also will consider the most recent guidance from Albemarle Regional Health Services and in the StrongSchools NC Public Health Toolkit in forming their decision, Sawyer said.
School officials in Chowan County will meet at the start of next month to approve a plan.
Michael Sasscer, superintendent of Edenton-Chowan Schools, said Thursday he will discuss Cooper’s recommendations with the school board at its next meeting on Aug. 3. Ahead of the meeting, Sasscer will speak with local health officials to begin drafting a plan to present to the board, he said.
The superintendent said it was unfortunate that Cooper and state health officials had not presented guidance regarding face masks sooner. If so, he said, school officials would have had more time to formulate a plan.
Sasscer said he thinks it would have been more appropriate if Cooper had issued specific guidelines for school boards to follow.
“This pits school districts against each other,” Sasscer said.
School officials in Perquimans County have not announced a decision but said they expect to review and discuss the state’s guidance next week.