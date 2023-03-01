shipyard off riverside avenue

Elizabeth City city officials are again negotiating to purchase the Elizabeth City Shipyard property off Riverside Avenue, sources have told The Daily Advance. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

It’s a move that state Treasurer Dale Folwell told a local citizens group Tuesday night he thinks is unwise at this time.