The city of Elizabeth City is in negotiations to buy the former Elizabeth City Shipyard, several sources have told The Daily Advance.
It’s a move that state Treasurer Dale Folwell told a local citizens group Tuesday night he thinks is unwise at this time.
The city is on the state’s Local Government Commission’s Unit Assistance List because of two past-due audits, one of which is nearing completion.
City Council has discussed “land acquisition” in several advertised closed session meetings since last fall and Mayor Kirk Rivers told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. board in January that the city was working on a project along the city’s waterfront.
Rivers made those comments after telling the ECDI board that the city was going to rename Dog Corner Park to College Park.
Rivers said Wednesday morning that he had no comment on reports the city is seeking to buy the shipyard, saying that all property acquisition discussions are legally confidential until a contract is signed.
The shipyard sits on a 3.2-acre parcel along the Pasquotank River and contains several buildings. It has an assessed tax value of just over $548,000.
But the site is contaminated with heavy metals and other hazardous materials and cleaning up the site could cost over $1 million.
The city has tried to purchase the property in the past with the last attempt being in October 2019.
The city was slated to receive $1 million in cleanup money in the 2019 state budget when it was attempting to buy the property.
But that money was never appropriated because of the budget impasse between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-led General Assembly.
Tax records show that the property is owned by the family of Lloyd Griffin, a Pasquotank County commissioner.
Griffin said Wednesday he has not heard anything official from city officials about efforts to purchase the property.
"We will see what happens," Griffin said. "They tried a couple of years ago but they couldn't get all their funding. So, we will see how they come this time."
Folwell addressed the conservative Pasquotank Political Action Committee Tuesday night via Zoom and said he did not know about the particulars of the potential purchase but indicated that the time is not right.
“I just know that the management of Elizabeth City as the elected officials of Elizabeth City have lot of ground to till before they can ever consider a transaction like that,” Folwell said.