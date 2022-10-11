Former city manager Montre Freeman is seeking to return to his former job in Elizabeth City and is one of two finalists who will be interviewed for the job by City Council on Wednesday, multiple sources have told The Daily Advance.
Freeman was terminated by the former City Council on Sept. 30, 2021, after being on the job for nine months.
It appears interim City Manager Montique McClary could be the other finalist. McClary left City Council chambers during a closed session Monday night where council discussed a “personnel issue,” most likely the city manager’s position.
Council discussed two other agenda items during its closed session and McClary left a little more than halfway through and was not in City Council chambers when council returned to open session a little more than an hour after it began.
"I left the meeting because as the interim city manager council did not feel it was appropriate for me to be privy to that conversation," McClary said in an email this morning.
A message left on a personal cell number used by The Daily Advance to contact Freeman when he was city manager was not returned.
Mayor Kirk Rivers confirmed following Monday’s closed session that City Council will interview two finalists Wednesday. That closed session will start at 6 p.m. Council by law has to return to open session following a closed session where it can announce a decision or simply adjourn.
Rivers said a decision to hire a new manager following Wednesday’s meeting would be “up to the pleasure of council.” Rivers only votes if City Council is deadlocked on an issue.
The city received 33 applications and Rivers said City Council narrowed its list of finalists for the job to two. Rivers said he could not say who the finalists are because it is a personnel issue.
“Interviews are the next step,” Rivers said. “The process is moving swiftly. It was exciting to see that 33 people were interested.”
The vote to terminate Freeman last fall came on a 4-2 vote but none of the four councilors voting in favor of the measure — Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks, Chris Ruffieux and Billy Caudle — are still on City Council. Brooks and Ruffieux lost re-election bids in May, Young lost her bid for mayor while Caudle did not seek re-election.
Current councilors Johnnie Walton and Kem Spence both opposed firing Freeman while former councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins did not attend that meeting.
Freeman was suspended a month before his termination. City Council said at the time he was under investigation. The city has never released the results of that investigation.