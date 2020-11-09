CAMDEN — Camden commissioners have signed off on a large mixed-used development in South Mills that’s drawn concern from county agencies and opposition from a large number of county residents.
Commissioners voted unanimously last week to approve both the development agreement and master plan for the South Mills Landing development project.
Developers of the project are hoping to build 580 single-family houses and multi-family dwellings as well as commercial and recreational areas off Main Street within what the county calls the “core village” of South Mills.
Stormwater runoff and the history of flooding in the South Mills area have sparked controversy about the South Mills Landing development. In addition, residents have raised concerns about traffic, noise, crime and fire safety.
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones and the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department both expressed concerns about their capacity to adequately serve and protect a development of South Mills Landing’s size.
While the Camden County Schools officials did not disapprove of the development, “they did indicate that their resources would be stretched,” county Director of Planning and Community Development Dan Porter said.
He noted that state law doesn’t allow the county to charge developers for the impact their projects will have on school facilities.
“The state does not allow us to charge an infrastructure fee for schools,” Porter said. “We have tried.”
“The Supreme Court of North Carolina said we could not do that,” county Attorney John Morrison added.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs asked what impact South Mills Landing and the Camden Plantation project — another large development that’s been approved but not started — would have on the county’s water treatment capacity.
Porter said the county is prepared to add another well to its system.
Riggs confirmed with county staff that South Mills Landing’s 129-house first phase wouldn’t create a problem for the county’s water capacity.
Commissioner Randy Krainiak asked about people building houses in what’s considered a flood zone. He asked whether potential homeowners understand that their insurance costs would be “sky high.”
Porter noted in response that about two-thirds of Camden is in a flood zone of some kind. He said houses in South Mills Landing would have to be elevated.
Porter also told commissioners that Camden’s regulations on stormwater runoff are stricter than state standards. Developers have to show through modeling that their stormwater improvements will limit runoff during a 10-year storm to no more than the runoff would have been prior to development, he said.
“Their runoff rate cannot exceed the pre-development rate,” Porter said.
Morrison said there has been “justifiable concern” expressed about the project’s impact on stormwater runoff. But he cautioned commissioners that any determination of whether a project would cause excessive stormwater runoff would have to be made by an independent county engineer, not by them.
“The issue of stormwater runoff, which is crucial — just to be clear, that is reviewed by an independent engineer who is licensed by the state of North Carolina and he or she must be convinced that the stormwater runoff plan is adequate,” Morrison said.
Porter said the engineer’s review must determine that the plan meets the county’s regulations, which he noted were among the strictest in the state.
The South Mills Landing project has drawn controversy. After first holding a public hearing on the development agreement and master plan on Sept. 8, commissioners postponed action until their Oct. 5 meeting. At that meeting, however, commissioners, taking Morrison’s advice, agreed to hold a second public hearing on the project on Nov. 2.
During that public hearing, 17 Camden residents spoke in opposition to the South Mills Landing project.
Marshall Powell Jr. told commissioners the project didn’t meet county criteria for fire, law enforcement and emergency medical services. He also expressed concerns about flooding in South Mills.
Brenda Prime, who lives next door to the planned development, said that elevating houses might help those specific homeowners but not residents of nearby homes.
“What happens to us?” Prime asked. “That water is going to flood to us.”
She also expressed concern that there didn’t seem to be any plan by developers to fence in a proposed stormwater pond near her home “to keep the kids from going in there.”
Prime also claimed that McBride Road, nearby the proposed development, wouldn’t accommodate additional traffic.
Jeannie J. LeFrancois, who described herself as a disaster response worker, submitted records of rainfall and flooding in the South Mills area in recent years. LeFrancois said that over the past six years there have been seven 10-year floods in South Mills. The area also sees significant rainfall 10 months out of the year, she added.
While not opposing the development outright, LeFrancois said she does oppose it as currently planned.
Marshall L. Powell III said the multi-family housing is planned near the curve on Horseshoe Road, which is known to be prone to flooding. Powell said he also is concerned that water capacity is only adequate for the project’s first phase when four phases are planned.
Christopher Martin said commissioners shouldn’t approve the development without a plan for law enforcement, fire protection and schools.
Ronald Inge said he is concerned about the challenge for the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department responding to emergencies in the development.
“We don’t have the resources in South Mills to handle this type of development as it is right now,” Inge said.
Kevin Norris said he believes the development will overburden the county’s existing sewer system, requiring it to be upgraded. He also said he is concerned about mosquitoes because of the number of storm retention ponds that will be built as part of the stormwater plan for the development.
Nancy Farmer said she understands the project was previously approved in 2002 but a lot has changed since then, including the county population living in the area. South Mills Landing and Camden Plantation combined could increase the county’s population by 50 percent, Farmer said. Schools are already overcrowded, she noted.
“We are a rural farming community, not an extension of southeastern Virginia,” she said.
Responding to the stormwater concerns, Mark Bissell, engineer for the project, said there will be downstream drainage improvements and funding for maintenance of stormwater facilities.
He said the developer will work with state transportation officials to elevate and rework the section of Horseshoe Road that is most prone to flooding in order to improve drainage and accommodate increased traffic flow.
He also noted the development will generate $1,173,300 in revenue every year for Camden County.
Reese Smith Jr., representing the developer, Reese Smith Sr., said his father acquired the property in 2000 and has been working 20 years to bring the development to fruition. Smith said the development is designed to improve stormwater drainage in the area.
Herbert Mullen Jr., representing Reese Smith Sr., said he had never seen a developer offer the county more than Smith was.