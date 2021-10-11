CAMDEN — A South Mills man is facing felony charges after sheriff's deputies discovered a marijuana grow operation on the property where he lives.
Trevor Nathaniel Leickert, 23, of the 210 block of Canal Drive, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, the manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to an arrest report.
Leickert was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he was released that same day after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said the grow operation was discovered by a deputy who went to the Canal Drive residence to serve court documents. The deputy knocked on the front door, but no one responded.
Because of the deputy’s law enforcement training, he was able to identify the source of an odor that he believed was marijuana, Jones said. The deputy walked around to the side of the house to a side door, where the smell of marijuana grew stronger. He observed a camper trailer in the rear of the house and believed it to be the source of where the odor was coming from, Jones said.
After the deputy determined no one was at the residence, he returned to the sheriff’s office to report what he had discovered. Deputies then obtained a search warrant and returned to Leickert's Canal Drive residence around 8:30 p.m. that evening to search the camper.
Jones said several mature marijuana plants that appeared to be close to being harvested were discovered in the camper.
In addition to the plants, deputies also seized a 5.56mm rifle with two 30-round magazines, a .45 caliber handgun, three smartphones, plant fertilizer, a digital scale, ultraviolet lighting, seed planters and other paraphernalia and equipment necessary to grow marijuana indoors.