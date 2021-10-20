SOUTH MILLS — About 60 residents attended an at-times contentious public hearing Monday to voice their frustrations over water availability in the South Mills area.
The two-hour public hearing, held in the truck bay of the South Mills Volunteer Fire Station, allowed South Mills residents, and future residents, the opportunity to voice their concerns about water availability, water pressure and other water-related issues.
Some residents said water pressure in their homes is so low that they can’t run a shower and their dishwasher simultaneously. One man said he had to install a booster pump to his water line to increase water pressure into his home.
A few residents expressed concerns that Camden County may take over the South Mills Water District.
“I hope South Mills Water Association stays in South Mills and does not sell out to Camden,” one resident said.
“I’m totally opposed to Camden taking over South Mills water,” said another.
The hearing was hosted by the Camden Board of Commissioners. Also in attendance were members of the South Mills Water Association board.
Many of those who spoke asked Camden officials why the county keeps approving more development projects. They wanted to now why the county can't say no to developers’ requests to build new subdivisions.
County Manager Ken Bowman, who presided over the meeting, explained that county planning officials and commissioners cannot arbitrarily deny development proposals. He said officials are legally bound to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the county’s Unified Development Ordnance.
Bowman said North Carolina law requires counties to develop a UDO and adhere to its rules; otherwise they can face possible legal action from developers.
One resident suggested the county increase the amount of acreage for each housing parcel in new subdivisions, noting it could reduce the number of homes and lead to less water consumption.
Another suggested county officials review a specific provision in Currituck County’s UDO that allows that county to manage growth. The commissioners, upon Commissioner Ross Munro’s suggestion, agreed to look at Currituck’s UDO to see if Camden could do something similar.
Tommy Banks, the South Mills VFD fire chief, suggested that county planning officials review the current UDO to identify potential amendments that would better align with the county’s growth rate.
“We’re outgrowing a lot of our infrastructure,” Banks said.
He also suggested residents who have concerns about development to look beyond developers and county officials.
“Who is selling developers property?” he asked, noting that developers can’t develop property they don’t have.
Banks encouraged Camden commissioners and the SMWA board members to sit down and work to find a solution.
“I’m not on anybody’s side,” he said. “I’m here to serve the public.”
Wayne Raper, the SMWA manager, echoed Banks’ comments on the need for both parties to meet and hammer out a solution.
“If the two boards don’t sit down and talk, nothing will get done,” he said.
Raper said last week that the agency’s board of directors’ first priority is to its immediate customers. He also said that the SMWA has tried unsuccessfully to purchase more water from the South Camden water system.
“We have spent considerable time trying to work with Camden County and secure water from its system to supply our ever-growing demand for new customers,” Raper said. “Unfortunately, the county has been unable to accommodate our requests so far.”
The land on which the South Mills VFD is located was donated by the developer of the nearby Camden Plantation, it was revealed at Monday’s meeting. The fire station was located there in part to provide service to the 1,700-home subdivision, which is still under construction.
The county has two water districts that provide residents water, South Mills Water and South Camden Water. South Mills residents who live east of N.C. Highway 343 are served by South Camden, while the remaining are served by SMWA.
Bowman said last week that S. Camden already sells about 150,000 gallons of water a day to the SMWA. The association is asking Camden to sell it more water but that’s an issue because the county’s own system is at near capacity output.
Bowman said Monday there are 12 wells, each about 75 feet, in the South Mills Water District, and they all draw water from the same aquifer. The wells have reached the depth where they can access water from the aquifer, he said.
According to Bowman, residents’ demand for water has pushed the county to build a new well in South Camden, which will be 170 feet and cost about $700,000.
Bowman noted Monday that the new well will not add to current water availability, but will give the other wells time to replenish some water.
South Mills residents could get some relief soon. That’s because starting Dec. 1, Pasquotank County will assume water services to about 1,049 residents in the Newland area who are currently served by the SMWA. Pasquotank is spending $1.4 million to buy the water storage and distribution systems used by SMWA to serve Newland.
The South Mills Water Association’s total outstanding debt is around $2.2 million, of which $957,403 is associated with the Pasquotank portion of its system.