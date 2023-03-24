...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
CAMDEN — The president of the South Mills Water Association claims Camden County is “playing politics” with water by trying to coerce the nonprofit group into making water sales to specific developments in the county.
Craig Cary, president of the association’s Board of Directors, said the county entered into a contract with a developer two months ago to provide water to South Mills Landing. He claims Camden has tried to tie its ongoing water sales to the association to servicing that development and others.
“The county is playing politics in who they award the water to,” Cary said in an interview last week.
The water association president also accused the county of seeking to take over his organization’s assets.
“The county is just trying to take over the South Mills Water Association,” Cary said. ‘They’re trying to take over South Mills water.”
Camden County Manager Erin Burke disputed Cary’s assertions. She said the county’s concerns about water service are not politically motivated.
“The provision of a public service, such as water, is not a matter of politics for Camden County,” she said in an email. The county’s efforts are “to ensure that the residents of the county have reliable access to safe and affordable drinking water.”
Burke pointed to statements county officials made at the March 6 Board of Commissioners meeting that “the county is openly committed to ensuring the residents of the county have reliable access to potable water” and that “the county does not intend to support a private entity making a profit on the provision of a public service.”
As for Cary’s assertions about an attempted county takeover of the association’s assets, Burke noted that the association’s own officials have previously stated the group is no longer able to provide water service to community residents effectively and affordably.
“SMWA has, in their own words, stated they ‘continue to believe that selling the system to Camden County is in the best interest of the association and its members,’” Burke said. “The association has also stated, ‘The Board has carefully considered all of its options. Increased rates, the lack of future water supply, along with increase demand, make it impossible for the association to operate successfully over the coming years.’”
Burke was referring to statements South Mills Water Association officials made prior to an unsuccessful effort earlier this year to convince a supermajority of its member customers to sell the association’s assets to Camden.
According to documents provided to The Daily Advance, the association’s board of directors presented a resolution to members at a Jan. 10 special meeting that called for the sale of the water system to Camden.
Recalling that a previous vote to sell the system on May 4, 2022, was 35-26 in favor but did not reach the required two-thirds threshold, the board in the Jan. 10 meeting notice stated, “the Board continues to believe that selling the System to Camden County is in the best interest of the Association and its members.”
“The Board has carefully considered all of its options,” the meeting notice stated. “Increased rates, the lack of water supply along with increased demand makes it impossible for the Association to operate successfully over the coming years.”
The resolution called for the price of the system to be negotiated, with the stipulation that it would at least cover any outstanding debt owed by the association.
Again, a majority of the association’s members voted to support selling the association’s water system to Camden but the resolution failed because it did not garner the super-majority vote required.
Cary claims the South Mills Water Association, which has been in operation since 1967, only sought to buy water from Camden when the county planned to construct its reverse-osmosis plant.
But Burke disputed that timeline of events.
“The RO plant was built in 2000,” Burke said. “The first contract for service with SMWA was entered into in 2005.”
The dispute between the water association and the county about the county’s intentions comes amid Camden’s efforts to get a state agency to investigate the water group’s ability to serve its members.
Burke said last week that Camden plans to seek a review by the N.C. Utilities Commission and is in the process of gathering information to formally make its request. The association is currently exempt from regulation by the utilities panel as long as it operates in the public interest.
Camden officials agreed earlier this year to provide additional water to the association for a few days while it repaired a faulty transfer switch at its water treatment plant. They also agreed to ask the Utilities Commission to review the association’s operations and consider entering a regulatory relationship with it.