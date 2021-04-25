GREENVILLE — While North Carolina is inching closer to resuming regular activities, most people still want assurances of safety when undertaking activities outside their home.
That assurance is especially important when considering a getaway.
The owners of a Washington, N.C., bed and breakfast inn said they see additional safety precautions as an extension of the small-town southern charm guests are seeking at the inn and along the town’s waterfront.
“What we are trying to do now is hit the ground running and get the word out about little Washington and all the great things that are here to do and there is this fabulous place to stay in little Washington,” said Richard Smoot, co-owner, innkeeper and cook at 1820 Elmwood Bed and Breakfast Inn in Washington.
Smoot and his partner John Butler said adaptions made to meet state safety guidelines have proven so popular among guests, they’re becoming part of the Elmwood experience.
Opened in 2016, the Elmwood, like the rest of North Carolina’s hospitality industry, lost almost all of its business in the span of several weeks.
The hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seventy-five percent of all jobs lost in the state after March 2020 were in the leisure and hospitality sector, according to a report published earlier this year by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. Taxable sales from hotels, restaurants and taverns declined $4.5 billion between March 2020 and December 2020.
It was almost unbelievable how quickly things turned, Smoot said.
“We were on a constant kind of upstream, 2020 started with the best January and February we ever had and things started to fall apart at the end of February,” he said.
The inn’s first cancellation was a family from Seattle, where a state-mandated quarantine was beginning. The first case of COVID-19 diagnosed in the United States was in a county north of Seattle.
“Then I basically had a year’s worth of reservations canceled. That was difficult,” Smoot said.
A “stay home” order was issued in late March that initially closed “non-essential” businesses for 30 days. While the hospitality industry, namely lodgings and restaurants, were exempt, the cancellations effectively closed Elmwood, Smoot said.
“Just like everybody else there was shock and trying to figure out how we are going to survive if all the business dries up,” he said. “Then you worry, ‘am I going to be able to keep the lights on? Can I pay my gas bill?’ All those little nuts and bolts pieces of not only how you keep your business together but your life because this is not only where I live, it’s my livelihood.”
Elmwood 1820 is approximately 5,700-square-foot, excluding the basement and the couple’s third floor living quarters.
To get through the loss the couple “hunkered down,” turning down the temperatures in their quarters, the second-floor guest rooms and the first floor public areas. They moved into the bedroom and lounge that make up the inn’s Gardener Suite and tried to conserve as much as possible.
“We basically lived on a shoestring most of the year,” Smoot said.
The B&B had two good months in the summer when people who canceled larger weddings at other locations opted to hold smaller ceremonies on Elmwood’s porch and lawn.
Then business tapered off at the end of the year as rising COVID-19, along with continued restrictions on the size of gatherings, saw holiday parties, receptions and luncheons canceled.
“I would say 90, 95 percent of that went away last year,” he said.
The new year brought multiple vaccines and as the number of newly vaccinated rose and news cases and hospitalizations decreased, Smoot and Butler are campaigning to bring people back to their B&B and the community by encouraging them to vacation locally.
“North Carolina people are so focused on the mountains and the beaches of the Outer Banks that they seem to forget there is this really beautiful, glorious area called the Inner Banks with all the rivers and estuaries and it’s really pretty here, with easy boating,” Smoot said.
East Carolina University’s School of Hospitality Leadership Bob O’Halloran has been analyzing research and articles that address the pandemic’s impact on hospitality and tourism and finds room for optimism.
For the immediate future people are focusing on domestic travel and trips that are within driving distance of their homes.
People are shifting from larger resort and hotel destinations to small motels, O’Halloran said.
“Travelers are looking for properties that have fewer rooms, outside entrances and limited common space,” he said.
Smaller cities are attracting more visits because they are seen as less crowded which translates into safer, among travelers.
Elmwood’s website links to the websites of local attractions like the North Carolina Estuarium, Washington Visitors Center and Historic Bath so people can plan activities during their visit. They also provide recommendations to local restaurants.
We’re always able to put together a custom package. We book dinner reservations, we book massages, we book boat trips. We can make a package if you want to do a day of kayaking, a day of biking, fine dining. We can arrange that,” Smoot said.
Those arrangements are sometimes for a spa package, sometimes for a boat ride.
Scott Hammonds launched XploreIBX Charters in late 2019, providing boat rides along the Pamlico-Tar River, exploring the waterways and wildlife and sharing stories about the river and Washington’s port city history.
When Gov. Roy Cooper issued the stay home order Hammonds shut down his business in March and April.
When his business was allowed to reopen in May, Hammonds said “People were ready to get on the water.”
“They were excited to get on the water because it gave them an outlet, instead of being confined in the house,” Hammonds said.
Business picked up when a local television station reported on his efforts to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sanitation guidelines and the interest people had in boating.
Clients also posted how much they enjoyed the trips.
“People were using the words serenity and solitary,” Hammonds said. “People said everyone made them feel welcome and they could relax and they could feel safe.”
The fact that B&Bs are homes converted into small inns with a limited number of rooms presented particularly difficult challenges in a world adjusting to COVID-19, O’Halloran said.
“Since COVID, the traveling public has been leery of small, crowded spaces and indoor spaces. A small bed-and-breakfast may need more time to market their safe accommodations,” O’Halloran said.
Changes implemented by Elmwood include a contactless check-in system where details about check in time and arrival procedures are either emailed to guests or left in an envelope at the main entrance.
When the B&B launched in 2016, a self-serve coffee and tea service would greet visitors in the morning and a communal breakfast was offered at 9 a.m.
Both were ended in order to meet COVID safety guidelines.
Instead, guests are now given a ticket when they can specify if and when they want coffee or tea brought to their room. Guests also specify at what time between 8-10 a.m. they would like to eat breakfast and where they want to eat breakfast; their room, in the dining room or out the porch.
“By staggering breakfast times and separating it out, it made things a little more comfortable for people so you are not all in the dining room at the same time,” Smoot said.
The outdoor breakfast has proven so popular Smoot said he can’t imagine changing it even if communal dining were restored.
Smoot said an already stringent cleaning routine has been stepped up with frequently touched areas like doorknobs and light switches cleaned multiple times and hand sanitizer being added to the Molton Brown toiletries they offer in the rooms.
Guests also are interested in businesses that follow pandemic guidelines, Smoot said.
“I can’t in good conscience send guests to a place where I know they are not taking precautions seriously,” he said. “For the most part, our town’s shops and downtown restaurants have been excellent in addressing pandemic control measures.”