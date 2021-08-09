HERTFORD — The vice chairwoman of the Perquimans County Board of Education says she favors a mask mandate for students and staff inside school buildings despite voting last week for COVID-19 protocols that make mask-wearing optional.
Amy Spaugh explained that she voted with Chairwoman Anne White and board member Arlene Yates at the school board's regular meeting in July to make mask-wearing mandatory.
"I believe school boards have an ethical responsibility to take every precaution available to keep children and staff healthy and available to learn and work," Spaugh said. "If all the children wear masks, then they won’t have to be quarantined and miss instructional time, if exposed. It really comes down to a practical decision to keep students in school learning."
The board's vote was a 3-3 tie, however, because board members Leary Winslow, Matt Peeler and Russell Lassiter voted to make masks optional.
Although the board's six-member makeup makes tie votes a possibility, such ties are rare. Because of the vote, however, the Perquimans school district had to default to the state's guidance on mask wearing, which recommends but does not mandate them in school buildings.
"Due to the lack of local action either way on the topic, we all understood that masks would be optional (by default) because of the expiration of the governor’s masking order on July 31," Spaugh said in an email to The Daily Advance. "Our board is fully split on this topic. With the tie, we had to default to the governor’s policy. At this time, the governor has not issued an executive order that mandates masks in schools. Our language of 'recommended' follows the current guidance from the governor."
Spaugh said she ended up voting for the Perquimans district's school reopening plan because she concluded it was important to have a plan in place for the start of school that would address matters such as social distancing, lunch, and quarantine or isolation.
The school startup document adopted by the board still includes a strong recommendation for masking.
“Through masking and mitigation efforts last year, Perquimans County Schools had no school clusters,” the document states. “Due to the efforts that were put into place with masks and other mitigating strategies, our district was able to open school on Aug. 26 and keep the doors open the entire school year. An added benefit of universal masking is protection of students and staff against other respiratory illnesses that would take time away from school.
“When teachers, staff, and students who are not fully vaccinated consistently and correctly wear a mask, they protect others as well as themselves,” the document continues. “Consistent and correct mask use by people who are not fully vaccinated is especially important indoors and in crowded settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained.”