HERTFORD — The vice chairwoman of the Perquimans County Board of Education announced last week that she will not seek re-election next year.
Amy Spaugh, who is completing her third term on the school board, said she will not seek a fourth.
“Public schools are truly the center of our community, and I’ve been honored to serve,” she said in an email.
Spaugh encouraged others interested in putting students first to run for her seat.
“With at least one seat open for 2022, I encourage others to research the role of a school board member and consider getting involved — not for a single constituency, issue or political view — but to ensure public schools in our county stay effective and serve all students well,” she said.
One of Spaugh’s fellow board members up for re-election in March, chairwoman Anne White, said she does plan to seek another term. Matt Peeler, however, said he’s undecided about seeking another term.
The filing period for local and state offices opens at noon on Monday and closes on Friday, Dec. 17.
White, who is in her third year as the board’s chair, is an appointee to the North Carolina School Boards Trust and was recently elected to serve as a member of the North Carolina School Boards Association. She says the Perquimans schools have great leadership and are “on the crux of a mighty wave striving to make” the district “second to none in the state.”
“It would be an honor to continue to serve and support our amazing students, parents, superintendent, assistant superintendent, principals, teachers, staff, community and local and state leaders,” she said.
Peeler said he enjoys his service on the school board.
“I feel honored that I live in a county where the community backs our schools, especially our teachers,” he said. “We have a wonderful superintendent who any county in the state would love to have. During COVID many school districts have come to our county to see how we kept our schools open.”
Peeler noted some districts said keeping schools open couldn’t be done but Perquimans was ready to have all students learning in person every day even before Gov. Roy Cooper made that option available.
“The last two years we have operated under a state of emergency where too many things have been taken out of the parents’ and local school boards’ control,” Peeler said.
He pointed out that he has persistently argued for allowing parents to decide whether to mask or not mask their children. He recently voted against continuing the district’s masking mandate.
“On several occasions, I have advocated to ignore the governor’s political edicts but I typically am the only one who will vote that way at a board meeting,” Peeler said.
Peeler expressed frustration with what he called “coercion” by the governor.
“If I do run it will be with the hope of being on the board with the knowledge I’ve gained in my first term and the ability to make decisions at the local level without being under this state of emergency,” Peeler said.
Two incumbent county commissioners — board Chairman Wallace Nelson and Libertarian Alan Lennon — have already said they plan to file for re-election to new terms. Democrat Fondella Leigh could not be reached about her re-election plans.
Unlike in other area counties where candidates aren’t elected until the general election, members of school board in Perquimans are elected in the primary election.
Also unlike in other area counties, Perquimans voters don’t vote for every open seat on the commission and school boards. Voters cast only one ballot for commissioner and one ballot for school board and the top three vote-getters are elected to the available seats.
County commissioners are elected in the November general election.