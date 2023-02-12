Citing “numerous inaccuracies and misinformation” in a recent civil notice, the president of the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina says the shelter is appealing $1,000 in penalties assessed by the state’s Animal Welfare Section.

“We are in the process of filing a contested case petition in accordance with the North Carolina General Statutes within the time allowed by law as we firmly disagree with the ‘findings of fact’ as set forth in the notice of violation,” said Lisa Harman-Wakefield, who took over as SPCA president last month.