...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO NOON EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to noon EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
SPCA to appeal $1K in fines from state Animal Welfare Section
Citing “numerous inaccuracies and misinformation” in a recent civil notice, the president of the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina says the shelter is appealing $1,000 in penalties assessed by the state’s Animal Welfare Section.
“We are in the process of filing a contested case petition in accordance with the North Carolina General Statutes within the time allowed by law as we firmly disagree with the ‘findings of fact’ as set forth in the notice of violation,” said Lisa Harman-Wakefield, who took over as SPCA president last month.
Harman-Wakefield was discussing a notice of violation from the AWS, which is part of the Veterinary Division of the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The notice is dated Jan. 19 and covers two incidents each involving a female cat, the first of which occurred in September 2022. The second incident occurred a month later in October 2022.
Following an unannounced site investigation in December 2022 and a review of the investigation’s findings, the shelter was assessed a $500 civil penalty for each of the incidents.
“We disagree with the purported findings of fact in this matter and will fully present our position in our contested case petition at the appropriate time,” Harman-Wakefield said. “There are numerous inaccuracies and misinformation which will be addressed at the appropriate time in the manner required by law. We are in the process of finalizing our petition for a contested case and will fully share the actual facts at that time.”
According to the notice, the Animal Welfare Section received two complaints that led to AWS Outreach Coordinator Joe Blomquist’s shelter visit on Dec. 9. Each complaint alleged inadequate care of shelter animals during the months of September and October. AWS received the first complaint on Dec. 4 and the second on Dec. 29.
The first incident occurred Sept. 16, and involved a cat named Crystal who had been in labor and had given birth to two deceased kittens, the notice states.
“Shelter management declined to have the cat examined by a veterinarian or euthanized,” the notice states. Because no one authorized to perform euthanasia was present at the shelter, the cat was turned over to an animal rescue group, which later took the cat to a veterinarian, according to the notice.
The second incident occurred Oct. 13, and involved a cat named Heidi, who had been nursing a litter of kittens for two weeks before the kittens began dying. The last kitten was turned over to a foster caretaker, who later took the kitten to a veterinarian.
“According to the foster care provider, the kitten was emaciated, lethargic, fecally incontinent, passing tapeworms and infested with fleas,” the notice states.
The foster provider took the kitten to a veterinarian, who ruled because Heidi was in such poor condition, “the most humane option for this kitten was euthanasia.”
The veterinarian who treated Heidi “performed an emergency ovariohysterectomy and found the cat had four deceased kittens remaining in her uterus,” the notice states. The cat’s recovery from the surgery was “uneventful.” Heidi’s kitten was euthanized.
Blomquist’s review of shelter records “did not not show the provision of any veterinary care” for either animal, the notice states.
The notice of violation is signed by Dr. Patricia Norris, a veterinarian and director of the state’s Animal Welfare Section. The SPCA has 60 days from the date of the notice to submit a written petition to the state’s Office of Administrative Hearings in Raleigh.
Harman-Wakefield is a local attorney with the Harman Law Firm. She was named SPCA president in January and succeeds Kim Parrish, who had served as interim president since last summer.