Speak Easy on First Friday
Kwama Malakia (left) and Jessica Kelly, both dressed in styles similar to those worn in the 1920s, advertise the second anniversary of The Mills Downtown Bistro, which was Saturday, during the first Friday ArtWalk, Friday evening. The two were dressed like the 1920s to highlight the speak-easy feel of the bistro and were handing people strips of paper that read, “The Hen is in the Fox House.” The message was a “code” to take advantage of anniversary dinner specials at the Mills, Saturday night.