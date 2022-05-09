Mid-Atlantic Christian University’s Class of 2022 valedictorian told fellow graduates Saturday that they have been prepared for a life of service by their time at MACU.
“You guys have all taught us how to serve,” Michael Perry Garza said to the university’s faculty and staff during the institution’s 72nd commencement, held in Davenport Chapel on campus.
Twelve graduates were awarded degrees on Saturday. In addition, one graduate had his degree conferred in December 2021.
Garza said MACU graduates are all called to use their talents to encourage and uplift other people.
This year’s graduating class has been through a lot, Garza said. He noted graduates have endured the COVID-19 pandemic, the collapse of MACU’s cafeteria building, drive-by shootings, and a power outage two nights before graduation.
MACU President John Maurice told graduates that they probably are the institution’s best-prepared class ever because of everything they have been through. Maurice also cited the pandemic, the building collapse, and the protests in Elizabeth City in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice, a retired U.S. Navy chaplain, said that when he was serving with a Marine unit he used to hear the slogan, “The more you sweat in training the less you bleed in battle.”
“The good things and the hard things have helped you and all of us become better servants,” Maurice told graduates. “Now go do something extraordinary for God.”
Joshua Vickers, the class salutatorian, also reminded graduates of their calling to service.
“In Christian leadership our goal is to reflect Jesus in everything that we do, and a big part of that is accomplished through serving others,” Vickers said.
Kevin Larsen, vice president for academic affairs, said “good and blessings have prevailed” amid all the challenges the students and institutions have faced in the past few years.
“We will hear amazing things that you are doing in God’s Kingdom,” Larsen told the graduates.
The commencement speaker, Pastor Larry Jones of Northside Christian Church in Yorktown, Virginia, told graduates their time at MACU had been one of cultivating spiritual fruit “and now you are going to go into this world with that fruit and share it with the world.”
Jones encouraged graduates not to think of graduation as a conclusion but as the launching point of their ministry in the world.
“You’re being sent into a world that desperately needs Christ,” Jones said.
Jones told graduates they should find a church home and put down roots, continue to study, and always pay attention to God’s lead.
“Continue to say ‘yes’ to God,” Jones said. “Share what He has produced in you with the world.”
Dalene Govender, one of the 2022 graduates, came from South Africa as an exchange student.
“It has been wonderful,” she said of her time at MACU.
Govender will be moving to New Orleans to take a management position with Smithfield Foods.
Graduate Estavian Fortunate said he planned to do some fishing and then proceed with job interviews. The sports management major said he probably will return to Delaware to work.
Fortunate, who said he came to MACU to play basketball, said he grew spiritually at MACU in addition to getting a good education.
“It was a great experience,” he said.