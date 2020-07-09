EDENTON — Smithfield Foods made a special delivery to College of The Albemarle’s Edenton-Chowan campus on Wednesday: a 2015 Mack truck for use in COA’s upcoming commercial driver’s license program.
Robin Zinmeister, dean of the Edenton-Chowan campus, and COA President Jack Bagwell, were joined by Smithfield Food employees as the white truck pulled into the campus parking lot.
Bagwell said the college is thrilled to receive the donation.
“We’ve been wanting to start the CDL program here at the Edenton-Chowan campus for quite some time,” he said. “It’s hard to start this program without a truck. This is just one piece. All the pieces are being put into place.”
COA Board of Trustee member Patti Kersey said thanks to Smithfield Foods’ donation and those of other donors, “we’re on target for a successful launch of COA’s commercial driver’s licensing course at the Edenton-Chowan campus this coming fall.”
COA officials plan to interview three candidates for the CDL program’s coordinator on Monday. The coordinator will help create a course plan for the program.
The town of Edenton and COA are working on an agreement to allow the college use of the municipal airport as a training site for the CDL course, Zinmeister said. The airport also has a classroom and restroom facilities, making it possible for CDL classes to be held there.
Kersey noted there’s a need for licensed truck drivers nationally.
“There’s a nationwide shortage of big-rig truck drivers, and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may make that shortage even worse,” she said. “Some commercial driving schools have had to shut down.”
Kersey said COA’s CDL program will “do its part to ensure there are sufficient numbers of trained truck drivers who’ll be needed now more than ever.”
Smithfield Foods is always looking for drivers, said David Ray, the company’s director of production.
“We can always hire drivers,” he said. “We have a third-party in-house training program for our drivers as well.”
With many people looking to shift careers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, truck-driving is a viable option, said Darren Halstead, Smithfield Foods general manager. He noted many young people start college not knowing what career path they should follow.
“This gives them another option,” he said.
Bagwell also noted the pandemic is also causing disruption in the workforce.
“Because of the pandemic, our economy shifting,” he said. “Many people may not be able to go back to the roles they once had. This gives them a new pathway to explore.”
According to Jamie Woodward, Smithfield Foods north region vehicle maintenance manager, the 2015 Mack CXU613 being donated to COA has about 700,000 miles on its odometer. While that may seem like a lot of miles, it’s about normal for a Smithfield Foods’ truck.
“At Smithfield, we’re able to get most of our tractors to over 1 million miles before they start to show their age,” he said. “It’s not like your personal car, where the warranty is based on years. Most tractors come with a 500,000-mile warranty on them. We have a maintenance protocol. We’re servicing our vehicles constantly to make sure they last a long time and are safe on the road.”
Several retail websites list the price of a 2015 Mack CXU613 at between $32,000 and $38,000.