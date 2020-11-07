Newly elected Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member Daniel Spence said Thursday he is excited about joining the board.
Spence was elected to the Outside City Limits seat in a race that also included incumbent Chairman Denauvo Robinson and former Northeastern High School Principal Ron Payne.
“Obviously I’m happy,” Spence said. “I’m very appreciative that those who voted for me took the time and energy and effort to vote for me.”
The first-time candidate, brother of City Councilor Kem Spence, said he appreciates the support of those who volunteered with his campaign.
Spence said he’s ready to get to work on the board.
“I look forward to bridging the gap between the board of education and all the stakeholders the decisions of the board affect,” Spence said.
He said he was glad his message resonated with voters.
“I think people heard my heart and they know that I’m going to be fair, I’m going to be honest, and I’m going to listen to them and do everything in my power to make sure that their voices are heard,” Spence said.
According to unofficial results, Spence garnered 7,454 votes or 43.59 percent of all those cast. Payne finished second with 7,088 votes or 41.45 percent and Robinson came in third with 2,449 votes or 14.32 percent.
Spence won Newland precinct and all four Elizabeth City precincts. Payne carried four precincts outside the city. Robinson didn’t carry any precincts.
Spence built an early lead in Tuesday’s election by collecting 5,766 one-stop votes and 394 mail-in votes. He was the top vote-getter in both types of voting. Payne was the leader in election-day voting, besting Spence by more than 80 votes.