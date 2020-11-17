Turns out the two opponents he defeated in the Nov. 3 election to win a school board seat weren’t the only obstacle Daniel Spence overcame this month.
The winner of the Outside City Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education also overcame COVID-19.
Spence, who plans to be sworn in for a four-year term on the school board next month, confirmed Monday he recently recovered from the coronavirus that causes the highly contagious respiratory disease.
Spence said it was in fact election night that he first began feeling ill. He said his symptoms — chills and a headache — started around 9:30 p.m. Up until then he felt “perfect,” he said.
“I thought it was just fatigue,” Spence said, noting he had been doing a lot of campaigning and was very tired.
The next morning Spence said he felt OK, but by that afternoon his headache had returned. On Thursday, Nov. 5, the chills came back and he had a fever of about 99 degrees.
When he started having body aches on Nov. 6, Spence said he decided to get tested for COVID-19 — “just to rule it out.”
Instead, the test showed he had contracted COVID.
Spence said he was able to inform close contacts from Nov. 1 and 2 about his diagnosis, but he realized he had been campaigning all day on Nov. 3 and couldn’t possibly recall everyone he had met. So he posted a note on his social media informing people that he had tested positive for COVID.
“I just wanted to be communicating with people I might have come into contact with,” he said.
Spence said there were three days when he felt “really bad,” experiencing shortness of breath, coughing and chest congestion, and a fever that peaked at 106 degrees. But he said he has heard “horror stories” from people who have had much more severe cases of COVID, so he’s grateful his was not any worse than it was.
At the church he pastors, Victory Praise and Worship Center, services have been both on Facebook Live and outdoors. The outdoors, drive-up services have featured masks and social distancing, he said.
Spence said he preached on Facebook Live Nov. 8 but felt winded toward the end and decided not to try to preach this past Sunday.
“I did not want to over-exert myself,” he said.
Spence said Monday that he’s feeling much better now. He said he went to NextXCare and was told he has bronchitis but he expects to be over that and back to normal soon.
Most importantly, Spence said, Monday was the 13th day since he first experienced COVID symptoms. NextCare health personnel confirmed that he no longer needs to be in quarantine because he doesn’t have a fever or other symptoms and it’s been more than 10 days since his symptoms first appeared.
“I was really blessed,” Spence said. “I’m so glad (a more severe case) was not my story.”
Spence said he has tried to comply with Centers for Disease Control guidelines since the pandemic began but will be even more cautious now that he’s contracted COVID himself.
“I respect it even more,” Spence said.
While he is not sure how or when he became infected, Spence believes he probably contracted the virus when he attended an event where he was in a room with a lot of other people.
Spence said he didn’t want to name the specific event or location because he’s not sure how he contracted the virus and doesn’t want to publicly embarrass anyone when he isn’t sure how it happened.
He stressed that even at the event where he believes he might have become infected he still had tried to be safe.
“I wore a mask and still kept my space from people,” Spence said. “I didn’t touch, hug or shake hands.”
Spence said he now understands better why the governor and other officials keep urging people to avoid large indoor gatherings.
“I realize now the importance of avoiding a large crowd in an indoor space,” Spence said. “They have given us these things for our benefit. As safe as you think you are, you are not immune.”
Spence said he plans to be sworn-in on time and should be back to normal once his bronchitis clears up.
As of Monday, Albemarle Regional Health Services data show 997 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Pasquotank County, only 82 of which are still active. A total of 880 county residents who’ve contracted the virus have recovered from it — 88%. Thirty-five county residents have died after contracting the virus, according to ARHS data.