Protesters calling for release of the full body and dash camera footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. announced a new strategy on Sunday to increase the pressure for transparency in the case.
They’re calling it “Spendless Wednesday,” and it involves boycotting businesses in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays.
Kirk Rivers, a local businessman and former member of the Elizabeth City City Council, said Spendless Wednesday is motivated by a push for transparency and truth concerning Brown’s death.
“We have been marching,” Rivers said Sunday. “This is the 25th day we have been marching and protesting for the release of the entire videotape to the family — to no avail. Now we will withhold dollars in Elizabeth City to show support for the Brown family.”
Rivers said he and other protesters are calling for the full tapes to be shown to the family and also for the tapes not to be redacted.
A Superior Court judge ordered the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office on May 7 to disclose roughly 16 minutes of a total of 188 minutes of body and dash camera footage of Brown’s shooting death to his family and one of their attorneys. Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster said he was withholding the remaining footage because it did not include images of Brown, saying it “would not be appropriate for release.” Foster also ordered the sheriff to blur the faces of deputies in the footage disclosed to Brown’s family and their attorney.
Rivers said any family in a similar situation to the Browns would want full release of the body and dash camera footage.
“That is what we have been marching for,” he said.
Rivers said all he and other protest leaders have been asking for is transparency, truth and accountability.
Rivers said it’s a mischaracterization to describe protesters as anti-police.
“We’re not anti-police,” he said. “This is not ‘the police versus us.’ This is not that. We’re not asking anyone to take sides. We’re just looking for transparency and the truth.”
Protesters have not been able to meet with Pasquotank commissioners because the county board meetings have been held virtually, Rivers said.
He explained protesters’ rationale for Spendless Wednesdays. If people don’t spend money in Pasquotank County on Wednesdays then the county will not get the tax revenue it would have gotten from that spending, Rivers said. That impact should put pressure on county officials to take the matter seriously, he said.
Rivers said the body cameras are paid for with tax dollars.
Kem Spence, a city councilor who represents the city’s Third Ward, reminded residents of the upcoming boycott on his Facebook page.
Responding to Spence’s post, Jonathan Snoots, a local pastor who mounted an unsuccessful campaign for county commissioner last fall, said he believes county officials are being as transparent as they are able to be and still comply with the law.
Snoots said he wants to promote unity in the community and believes that unity requires waiting for the videotape and other evidence related to Brown’s death to be released by the State Bureau of Investigation.
“We’ve still got to get along as a community,” Snoots said.
Snoots said he is concerned about the effect that Spendless Wednesday could have on small businesses in the county and especially the impact on employees. Many of those employees may agree with what the protesters are seeking but could be hurt by the boycott, he said.
“You’ve got small businesses that have been hurting through COVID and have been hurting through these protests,” Snoots said.
Raul Ambriz, owner of Mexican eatery The Happy Taco, said he hopes Spendless Wednesday will not have a severe impact on businesses that already have been struggling for the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But he added the impact could be significant.
“That is going to put a damper on the business,” he said. “It’s not going to be good for the economy.”
Rivers said that while county officials have made some public statements in support of transparency, they have not done enough. And they have essentially taken sides by expressing support for the sheriff’s office, he said.
County officials also should be asking the District Attorney’s Office to support transparency, according to Rivers.
“This is a serious matter and we would like the county to treat it as a serious matter also,” he said.
Businesses that are concerned about the impact of Spendless Wednesday should join in the call for transparency, truth and accountability, Rivers said.