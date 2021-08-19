The annual Albemarle Area United Way Spirit of Community Award is usually given to an organization but on Thursday that tradition changed.
Elizabeth City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley was presented the award at the AAUW 2021 Awards and 2022 Campaign Kickoff Luncheon in what local United Way Executive Director Bill Blake called an easy decision.
Hawley was presented the award at the K.E. White Center for his work in securing a $756,000 grant that the United Way used to help people negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Girls Scouts has won it several years, the Food Bank has won it, and other partner agencies have won it,” Blake said of the Spirit of Community Award. “But this year the awards committee quickly reached a consensus on an individual that we felt exemplifies the spirit of community.’’
Blake said that Hawley reached out to the United Way about the grant and asked if the organization would execute its distribution if the money was awarded.
The grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division was used to help those in the county facing either eviction or having their utilities disconnected because of nonpayment.
“Jonathan went about applying for and securing it not only for the city of Elizabeth City but he partnered the city and county together,” Blake said. “Let me say that again: the city and the county (working) together so that any county resident could benefit from this program.”
Hawley said it was a big surprise when he found out he was being presented the award.
“I think of my job as being a multiplier,” Hawley said. “(AAUW) was doing good work and that gave us the opportunity to go after this grant. I just opened the door for them and they were able to walk through it.”
Hawley also noted that grant money is still available to Pasquotank residents with limited means who have been affected financially by COVID-19.
“They might be a good fit for the program and there is still a lot of funding available,” he said.
Last year’s United Way campaign set a record when $751,000 was pledged to the organization by corporations and thousands of individuals. That total shattered the $641,000 pledged in 2020 and the $456,283 pledged in 2019.
Publix Super Markets was presented the AAUW’s Spirit of Giving award. The only Publix in the AAUW’s nine-county region is in Kill Devil Hills but the supermarkets’ 70 employees gave $40,000 to the campaign.
“On average that gift was $570 per donor,” Blake said. “I’m a competitive guy, the rest of us can do better.”
The Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families was presented with the Partner Agency of the Year award.
The AAUW also received a $557,000 legacy gift last year from the late Dr. Willis Jackson Grant that was used to start the organization’s first endowment fund. Grant was a Bertie County native and strong United Way supporter who died on July 2, 2020, at 91.
“This will be spinning off dollars for years to come,” Blake said.
Former Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Owens, an Elizabeth City native, was the guest speaker at Thursday’s kickoff luncheon. He served on numerous United Way boards and was a strong supporter of the organization during his long tenure with the company.
Caterpillar matches its employees’ giving dollar for dollar.
“Corporately it helped us build more of a sense of community and giving back,” Owens said. “We were successful and we wanted to give back.”
Although retired, Owens just recently got Caterpillar to send the match for donations of retirees to a United Way where those retirees live. Owens and his wife, Katie, live six months of the year on the Outer Banks and their giving and match goes to the AAUW.
“They used to only do that (match) where there was a physical plant,” Blake said.