If you've noticed it has been raining a lot you're not alone — the National Weather Service has also taken notice.
In fact, rainfall in the area is likely to set a new record for the month of February.
A spokesman for the National Weather Service in Waverly, Virginia, said Tuesday afternoon that precipitation in Elizabeth City so far this February is 2.81 inches, and that doesn't include rain that fell Tuesday morning.
Once Tuesday's rainfall is added the total will likely be close to the current record for the month of February: 3.09 inches, which was set just last February.
Average rainfall for February in Elizabeth City is 1.68 inches — roughly half of what's already fallen this month with 11 days still to go.
While there's no rain in the forecast for today, it is expected to rain again on Thursday and Friday before letting up this weekend.
Brian Parnell, emergency management coordinator for Pasquotank and Camden counties, said his office has not received reports of damage or impassible roads because of the rainfall.
There was standing water across a number of city streets in Elizabeth City Tuesday morning but vehicles managed to get through as long as they proceeded slowly.
The heavy rains do pose extensive challenges for farmers.
A variety of small grains and cover crops are currently in area fields.
"The rain is certainly not helping them any," said Chowan County farmer Jeff Smith.
In addition, wet soil conditions are preventing farmers from doing things they need to do during the winter such as mowing ditches and preparing land for spring plantings.
"You can't do anything in the field," Smith said.
But weather always changes, he noted.
"It's going to stop raining soon and then we'll be wishing it would rain," Smith said. "That's the way it always works."