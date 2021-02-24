The lead sponsor for one of two identical bills in the N.C. General Assembly that would remove the requirement that local governments publish public notices in newspapers told members on the Committee on Local Government Tuesday that changes have been made to the proposed legislation.
House Bill 51 and House Bill 35 would give local governments the option of only posting public notices on their website if local elected government officials enact such an ordinance.
But Rep. Harry Warren, R-Rowan, told the House Committee on Local Government that several changes have been made to the bill. The committee was expected to vote on moving the two bills closer to a vote on the House floor but Tuesday’s meeting was for discussion only.
Warren said changes to the legislation would still require county boards of elections to continue to post election notices in newspapers. Counties would also have to continue to publish notices of delinquent taxes in newspapers.
“They (board of elections) can still post on the county website if the bill becomes law but to comply with state statue they have to post in the newspaper as they are currently required,” Warren said. “We also made the change that would require the counties to continue to post their delinquent tax reports in the newspaper as well. We thought this was an advantage for the county and a better service to the constituents.”
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, and state Rep. Eddie Goodwin, R-Chowan, are sponsors of House Bill 51. State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, is a sponsor of House Bill 35.
The two bills have been filed as local bills which means they are not subject to a veto by the governor. A local bill can include up to 14 counties.
Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties are included in HB 51 while Currituck is included in HB 35.
But the rest of the legislation allows local governments to only post public notices on their websites.
Critics of the legislation say, if passed, it would allow governments to operate more easily in the dark. They note that under current law, local governments are required to post public notices in a newspaper of general circulation in their county.
The legislation would still allow local governments to publish public notices in local newspapers if they choose. However, not being required to do so likely would result in local officials opting to save money by publishing the notices only on their website.
Warren told the Committee on Local Government that counties would save money on advertising costs if the legislation becomes law, saying that 22 municipalities in the 23 counties covered by the two bills are on the N.C. State Treasurer’s financial distress watch list.
“This is giving them a tool in the tool box to help them save money,” Warren said. “The prolonged shutdown of our economy has had a negative effect on the revenue stream for small towns. This is an opportunity for them to save a little bit of money.”
Warren told the committee that newspapers across the country continue to close at a rapid pace, thus reducing their effectiveness.
“We’ve seen newspapers going out of business at a high rate,” Warren said.
But N.C. Press Association Executive Director Phil Lucey said that is not the case in North Carolina. The association represents 160 newspapers across the state, including around 100 weekly publications.
“That has been the breakdown for more than a decade, if not more,” Lucey said. “In the past year since the pandemic, we have more people trying to figure out what is going on in their local communities. We are reaching more people than we ever have before.”
The Committee on Local Government is expected to vote next week on whether to advance the legislation to the Finance Committee. The legislation also must clear the Rules Committee before it is voted on by the full House. It also must clear the Senate to become law.