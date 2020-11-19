Elizabeth City State University students will begin moving in for the spring 2021 semester on Jan. 14, university officials announced Thursday.
ECSU Provost Farrah J. Ward said accommodations are being made to ensure students receive a quality education in a safe and healthy environment.
“We are still in the midst of a pandemic so it is critical that we operate in a proactive manner to prepare for the return of students,” Ward said.
ECSU students returning to campus for the spring semester will be required to either present a negative COVID-19 test result taken no more than three days prior to arriving on campus or receive a rapid test upon arriving on campus. A student testing positive for COVID will be immediately quarantined, the university said.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Gary Brown said the plan for the spring semester move-in is similar to the move-in for the fall semester.
“Students will receive a specific time and return-to-campus date to assure social distancing,” he said.
Students will move back into residence halls in pre-scheduled two-hour time blocks the week of Jan. 14-18. Each student will be allowed two guests to assist with their move-in.
Before entering a residence hall, each student and their guests will have their temperature checked. If the test results in a high temperature, a second check will be administered. If that test is within a normal range, the student will be issued a color wristband to denote they’ve been cleared for entry.
If a student experiences COVID-19 symptoms prior to returning to campus, they will be expected to remain home and contact the Dean of Students Office.
Because of the pandemic, approximately 47 percent of ECSU courses this spring will be conducted online, 30 percent will involve in-class instruction and 23 percent will be a mix of remote and face-to-face instruction.
Student Accounts has a virtual Zoom lobby for students. Students and their parents are encouraged to use the new service, which is open from 9 a.m.tp 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Financial Aid also has a virtual lobby and appointments can be made through the E4U app through Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. The Financial Aid virtual lobby can be accessed at https://ecsu.zoom.us/j/91956938189. Online appointments can be made by going to https://ecsu.campus.eab.com/. Appointments will resume on Jan. 4, 2021.
Freshmen seeking academic advising can contact University Studies until the campus closes for winter break Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. Services will resume Jan. 4, 2021. Students can make appointments via E4U for virtual meetings. For additional support, they also can call 252-335-3503 or email advising@ecsu.edu. Upperclassmen can make advising appointments through Nov. 24. Support from faculty advisors will resume on Jan. 14, 2021.
Student Health Services concluded testing the general student population on Nov. 10. Other testing, for example that for athletic teams, will conclude Nov. 25.
For exit testing, Student Health Services will follow the current quarantine protocol for positive cases, and students will quarantine either on campus or at home. If the student chooses to quarantine at home, Student Affairs will ensure that the student departs campus safely.
If the student decides to quarantine on campus through the Thanksgiving break, ECSU staff will ensure the student receives housing, meals and security.
Because medical experts are warning of an uptick of the virus during the winter flu season, ECSU will continue to maintain a safe campus environment and follow CDC guidelines.
“We will continue the increased cleaning and sanitizing of campus facilities, offering additional courses online, and adjusting operations to practice social distancing,” Chancellor Karrie Dixon said.