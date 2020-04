Sprucing up Roebuck’s field

A crew from Atlantic Coast Turf company removes the old sod on the football field at Elizabeth City State University’s Roebuck Stadium, Thursday morning. Pictured are company owners Rich Swindell (left), Bridgette Markham (pink sweatshirt) and Bud Brown, who is driving the tractor. Atlantic Coast Turf is located in Grandy and opened about a year ago. Stevenson Sand, of Elizabeth City, is the main contractor for the field surface restoration work.