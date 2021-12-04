Standing Against Violence

Standing against violence

Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank Chapter of the NAACP, speaks at a community event at Waterfront Park, Saturday, to address continuing gun violence in Elizabeth City, including a shooting incident on Thursday that killed three people, including a 3-year-old girl. Saturday's event was sponsored by Mothers Against Gun Violence and the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. 

 Robert Rowland photo