...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Richie Boyce (right), owner of ProFab Steel Fabrication Inc., based in Hertford, helps the crane operator line up the new steeple to its base at Sawyer’s Creek Baptist Church in Camden, Wednesday. The church is installing the new $30,000 steeple after the old steeple was toppled over in high wind about two years ago.
A crane operator with Gordon Crane of Elizabeth City helps install a new steeple at Sawyer's Creek Baptist Church in Camden, Wednesday. The church is installing the new $30,000 steeple after the old steeple was toppled over in high wind about the two years ago.
