Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Holly Staples announced Thursday she’ll be leaving the organization at the end of the year.
Anya Davis, the Chamber’s current membership director, will assume the role of Chamber president/CEO on Jan. 1.
Staples told the Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors Thursday morning that she is leaving the Chamber to “explore a new opportunity.” When asked, Staples said she wasn’t ready to announce where she is going.
“I will still be around,” Staples said. “I will be in a different role that I can talk about and share at a later time.”
Staples who has worked for the Chamber for 18 years, was named the organization’s president/CEO in April 2018. She started as the Chamber’s office manager in 2003 and was promoted to business manager in 2006 before being named vice president in 2016.
Staples said Davis was recently promoted by the Chamber’s executive committee. She said Davis would not be available for comment until Friday but said her successor will provide continuity for members and that the Chamber will be in “great hands.”
“Anya has tremendous passion and drive for the Chamber’s mission,” Staples said. “She is going to do an amazing job stepping into the president’s role.’’
Staples said the relationships she has built with Chamber members is what she will miss most.
“I have met many special people through the years,” Staples said.