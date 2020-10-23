EDENTON — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, state officials are urging Chowan County and 35 other counties to adopt stricter restrictions to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard confirmed Thursday the county received a letter from state health and public safety officials Wednesday night asking it consider new measures like fining businesses that fail to enforce the state’s mask-wearing mandate.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen and Secretary of Public Safety Erik Hooks sent the letter to county managers and commission board chairs in 36 counties, asking they consider “local actions to improve compliance” with existing COVID restrictions and “better position our health systems and first responders to respond to the challenges of rising cases.”
The letter asks officials to consider adopting a pandemic-specific ordinance that imposes a civil penalty or fine — separate from a Class 2 misdemeanor — on those who violate its provisions. It also asks them to support their local health department director in issuing and enforcing “an Imminent Hazard Abatement Order” against anyone whose actions, “including failure to comply with the governor’s executive order,” pose an “imminent hazard to your community.”
Actions Cohen and Hooks suggest the governments take include imposing fines on businesses that fail to enforce mask-wearing requirements; setting lower mass gathering limits; suspending the sale of alcohol after 11 p.m.; closing “high-risk” venues like bars and nightspots; and “limiting” restaurant service.
The letter was sent to Chowan and the other counties because they met one of three criteria, Cohen and Hooks said. Either the county has reported 300 or more new COVID cases in the past two weeks and been identified as a “county of concern” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force; it has a rate of cases greater than 50 per 10,000 people; or it’s one of the three most populous counties in the state.
Howard said it was his understanding Chowan had received the letter because its rate of cases is greater than 50 per 10,00 people.
As of Thursday, Chowan was reporting 496 COVID-19 cases, only 61 of which were active, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services. Eleven Chowan residents have died of complications after contracting the virus and 424 have recovered after testing positive for the virus.
Chowan was the only county of the eight in ARHS’ service territory to receive Cohen and Hooks’ letter.
Howard said Thursday he was in the process of setting up a meeting for next week with ARHS Director Battle Betts and officials at Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton to discuss Cohen and Hooks’ letter.
“We will talk about what we can do differently” to address the state’s concerns, he said.
Howard said it’s his understanding no fines are currently being issued to anyone in Chowan for not wearing a mask in public.
“Right now we’re depending on businesses to self-police” the requirement, he said.
Howard said he couldn’t speak for local law enforcement, but generally they’re playing an educational role about the mask requirement, advising violators of when they need to put one on.
Under the order Gov. Roy Cooper signed in late June, masks or face coverings are supposed to be worn in public, both inside and outside, whenever social distancing of at least 6 feet from someone in ones own household isn’t possible.
Howard said local officials will talk about the state’s request that Chowan begin imposing fines for noncompliance with the mask order. However, he emphasized that any decision to impose fines would have come from Chowan’s or the town of Edenton’s elected officials.
Howard said the county has received reports of larger gatherings — parties and weddings, for example — but he attributed that to people “tired of being sequestered” by COVID restrictions.
He described Chowan’s current COVID restrictions as “basic,” and said they don’t go beyond what Cooper has previously outlined in his orders.
Howard said one thing Chowan officials will be seeking from next week’s meeting with ARHS is some clarity about the criteria that resulted in the county receiving the letter from Cohen and Hooks.
While the county received the letter for having 50 cases for every 10,000 people, “what we’re trying to figure out is where that (figure) is coming from,” he said.
Other counties sent the letter included Alamance, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Caswell, Catawba, Cleveland, Craven, Cumberland, Davidson, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gaston, Graham, Greene, Guilford, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Union, Wake, Watauga and Wayne.