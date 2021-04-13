Elizabeth City State University says its remedying errors in enrollment status reporting and information security uncovered in a recent state audit.
The report from the office of State Auditor Beth Wood states ECSU did not timely report changes in enrollment status for students receiving federal student aid. The information is required to be reported to the National Student Loan Data System.
For the year ended June 30, 2020, the university channeled $14.3 million in federal student aid to 1,556 students subject to the reporting required.
The audit sampled 60 students and found that eight, or 13 percent, had enrollment status changes that were not reported in compliance with federal requirements.
A similar finding several years ago resulted in the university having to repay the federal government for some student aid funds that had been awarded.
The findings in Wood’s recently completed audit did not result in any money having to be returned, according to university spokesman Robert Kelly-Goss.
The audit report states university officials explained they relied on a third-party, the National Student Clearinghouse, to ensure accurate and timely reporting. It recommends university management “monitor submissions of student enrollment status changes submitted by the Clearinghouse to ensure they are reported timely and accurately” to the National Student Loan Data System.
“University management should also implement monitoring procedures to ensure all students with enrollment status changes are identified and communicated to the appropriate parties,” the audit report continued.
The audit also found that ECSU’s Information Security Program does not meet minimum federal requirements.
The report recommended university management “ensure responsible staff receive training on the federal regulation required under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act and revise its information security program as necessary.”
The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act requires financial institutions to explain their information-sharing practices to their customers and to safeguard sensitive data.
ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon stated in the university’s written response to Wood’s findings that prompt action would be taken to correct the issues.
“The university agrees with the findings and will implement the necessary actions as it relates to enrollment reporting errors and information security programs requirements addressed,” Dixon said. “The matters discussed in this letter will be given special emphasis in our ongoing monitoring efforts. All corrective actions have an anticipated completion date of May 2021.”
The university had no further comment on the audit findings.