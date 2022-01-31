State Auditor Beth Wood told the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Monday that her office is starting to crack down on accounting firms that lowball municipalities to get auditing contracts they can’t adequately perform.
Speaking remotely, Wood said she’s had concerns for a number of years that some auditing firms have not been providing municipalities “all that they should be doing” during the auditing process. She described it as lowball bidding.
“They are not doing a great job,” Wood said.
Wood didn’t mention any firms by name but just last week, an outside consultant advised Elizabeth City officials that the city should switch outside auditors because its current firm’s fees for conducting an audit were too low.
Greg Isley of the Raleigh-based Greg Isley CPA firm told City Council the current outside auditor billed the city $18,000 for the last city audit, an amount Isley said was too low. He said an audit should take around 450 hours. Given the city paid only $18,000 for the audit, it was charged only $40 an hour, which he also said was low.
Wood said her office has an agreement with the Local Government Commission and the N.C. State Board of Certified Public Accountants Examiners to examine the work of firms that audit municipalities. She said “good” auditing firms are being hurt by the practice of low bidding.
“I have the authority to go in and look at the work papers of these auditors who have been accused of substandard work,” Wood said. “They (bids) are so low that they are not performing the work that they should.”
Wood said said at least one auditing firm is no longer performing work in the state.
“They (low bidders) are bidding the audit so low that there is no way they can perform everything that they should,” Wood said. “They are getting a lot scrutiny.”
Wood also described the new Enhance Local Government Transparency Act Monday as “life-changing” for local governments.
The new law makes it a felony offense for public officers and employees to financially benefit from their respective positions. The bill also would require increased transparency and participation by local officials during an audit.
The new law was enacted in the aftermath of Wood’s report of a probe of the city of Rocky Mount.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported last year that Wood’s May 2020 report about Rocky Mount found advantageous treatment of Councilmen Andre Knight and Reuben Blackwell and former Mayor David Combs and also found instances of lavish spending by City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney.
Wood’s report said multiple city officials prevented the city’s Business Services Center from attempting to collect $47,704 in utility bills owed by a councilman, who turned out to be Knight. The city eventually removed the $47,704 the councilman owed from its books.
“A city council member used his position to stop the utilities department from turning off his utilities,” Wood said Monday.
Wood, who advocated for the new law, said no law was broken at the time but the new law changes that. She said the new law now makes such abuse by an elected position a Class H felony.
Wood was scheduled to speak to Rotarians in person Monday but she called club officials Sunday evening saying she had COVID-19. Wood said she has since tested negative but thought it was best to address the club remotely.