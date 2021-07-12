HERTFORD — The region’s workforce agency has received a $100,000 grant to attract and retain youth for careers in northeastern North Carolina.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board will use the grant awarded by the N.C. Department of Commerce to support its “E3 Initiative: Enroll More Youth, Expose Youth to Local Careers and Ensure Stronger Completion Rates.” The board is based in Hertford and serves 10 counties, including Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
The $100,000 was awarded from a total of $288,000 the N.C. Department of Commerce awarded to three workforce development boards. The Capital Workforce Development Board, which serves Johnston and Wake counties, received $100,000. The remaining $88,000 was granted to the Centralina Workforce Development Board, which serves Anson, Cabarrus, Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan, Stanly and Union counties.
NWDB Director Dave Whitmer and Rachel Clipston, the board’s NextGen Youth Program manager, said the E3 Initiative is part of the board’s ongoing effort to recruit youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 for jobs that serve specific career opportunities in northeastern North Carolina. Those specific opportunities, or “career pathways,” include jobs in the agriscience, health science and manufacturing fields.
The board also hopes to increase enrollment in the NCWorks NextGen program through a digital outreach campaign and its partnership with College of The Albemarle, Clipston said.
Whitmer said other aspects of the E3 initiative will include a mentoring program, which will pair professionals in the specific career pathways with students, and a student cohort program. Whitmer said he believes students benefit from working together with other students in groups.
In a press release Friday from the N.C. Department of Commerce, Gov. Roy Cooper praised the grants.
“Business leaders tell me their number one need is skilled talent, especially as we emerge from the pandemic,” Cooper said. “These Youth Initiative Grants will help those businesses by preparing young people with the experience and training they need to get the good paying jobs they provide.”
For more information about the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, visit online at nwdbworks.com. By telephone, contact Rachel Clipston at 252-404-7079.