hybrid heavy truck

Shown is an electric hybrid heavy duty truck. More than $11 million will go to projects to replace older heavy-duty vehicles and equipment with clean alternatives used for local and county government and state agencies, including in Hertford, Pasquotank and Tyrrell counties.

 Dennis Schroeder/National Renewable Energy Lab

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Wednesday the grants, the last to be awarded through the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement Program with the state’s share of the national settlement with the automaker.