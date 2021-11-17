The adult corrections division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety will become its own standalone department after Gov. Roy Cooper signs into law the two-year state budget lawmakers are expected to approve later today.
The budget, which spends $25.9 billion in 2021-22 and $27 billion in 2022-23, contains millions of dollars for pay increases for teachers and state workers, increased funding for broadband expansion, and capital projects including a new dorm, cafeteria and aviation facility at Elizabeth City State University.
But one provision long championed by state Sen. Bob Steinburg also separates the Department of Corrections from the Department of Public Safety.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, has pushed for the separation since a deadly prison escape attempt at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute in October 2017. One inmate has been convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of four correctional employees at the prison during the unsuccessful escape attempt. Three other inmates are awaiting trial for the slayings.
The Department of Corrections was merged with DPS in 2012 in an attempt to save money. But Steinburg said the prison system is too big to not stand on its own.
“One of the problems is that it did not get the attention it needed,” Steinburg said. “It continued to slip and slide, culminating in the butchering of those four individuals in Pasquotank. That made clear that this arrangement with corrections under DPS was not working.”
The Department of Corrections will have its own secretary which Steinburg said gives the prison system a “seat at the table.”
“The secretary will be able to advocate for the needs of the department directly with the governor,” he said.
The new state budget also provides a step-pay plan for Department of Corrections employees. The plan will provide standard salary increases for employees, including based on tenure.
“This is going to be wonderful for recruiting and keeping attrition down,” Steinburg said. “They will get step-pay raises based on length of service. This will be good for morale.”