Area K-19 school districts already bracing for an unorthodox first day of school on Monday because of the COVID-19 pandemic had to contend with a computer glitch as well.
Public schools across the state, including those in the Albemarle, experienced difficulties with the PowerSchool attendance tracking program, Canvas learning management system and other programs accessed through N.C. Education Cloud.
According to The Associated Press, the portal affected provides access to several digital applications, including tools for grading and attendance, instructional materials and lesson plans.
“The product experienced a degradation in service this morning,” the Department of Public Instruction said in a news release, adding later that the system was again working by mid-morning.
The AP reported the Craven County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that the system experienced an “overload due to so many students across the state trying to log in at the same time.”
Despite the glitch, teachers, principals and students in the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools generally had a good first day of school, Superintendent Catherine Edmonds said.
“My sense is that things went well,” she said.
Edmonds said the computer glitch only affected five or six of the district’s 13 schools and that the problem only lasted a couple of hours before it was resolved.
Edmonds said state officials have ensured school superintendents they are working to ensure the problem doesn’t occur again.
Many of the ECPPS schools were not affected by the glitch because they were not doing lessons on Canvas Monday, Edmonds said. Instead, they were doing video conferences on Google Meet or Zoom in order to give teachers face time with students.
“Our focus has been on teachers having face-to-face time with students each day,” Edmonds said.
Teachers were able to take attendance Monday. However, because of the glitch, they will have to go back and enter the attendance information electronically, Edmonds said.
Edmonds said she appreciates the way people in the community are pitching in to help students whose parents are not able to stay home during the day to assist with remote learning.
Jeshari Welch, an Elizabeth City resident who graduated from Northeastern High School in 2017, is one of those people.
Welch said she has a job but also is able to be home for much of the day. Because of that, she’s able to help some friends who have children in school by leading a “learning pod” for about eight local students.
Welch was interviewed in the parking lot at the Dollar General on Ehringhaus Street where she had gone to pick up a bag of ice and other supplies for students’ lunch. She explained that her friends work outside the home so she’s glad to be able to help them out. She added that she’s helping her friends’ kids with their lessons as a volunteer.
Although she noticed other people commenting on social media about problems they were having connecting to school assignments, Welch said the kids she is working with were able to access their lessons and two even had face time with their teachers.
In addition to the online work the students in her learning pod also spent time Monday reviewing vocabulary flash cards and reading books, Welch said.
With Welch was Takyla Blount, a sixth-grader at River Road Middle School. Takyla said the day was going well.
Other school districts also reported students and staff having trouble with the portal early Monday.
Elsewhere, Albemarle School, a local private school, began its return to in-person learning Monday with masks and social distancing procedures.
At Albemarle School some 60 students — about a third of the total student body — attended a shortened day on Monday to learn about new procedures for slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Those measures include spacing of desks and the required wearing of masks by students, teachers and staff.
Albemarle School Headmaster Melvin Hawkins said the first day went “pretty much according to plan.”
The remainder of the school’s students will come in either Tuesday or Wednesday to complete the orientation process, he said.
There were minor scheduling issues for a couple of students Monday, and Hawkins said those were easier to resolve with a smaller group of students on the campus.