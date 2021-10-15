GREENVILLE — North Carolina Democrats plan to kick off a statewide tour in Greenville Monday highlighting the work done by President Joe Biden to aid working-class citizens.
U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-N.C., state Rep. Brian Farkas, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and N.C. Democratic Party Chairman Bobbie Richardson will jumpstart the five-day tour with 10:30 a.m. news conference, a release from the party said.
“North Carolina Democrats are coming together next week to reach voters in every corner of our state touting President Biden, Gov. (Roy) Cooper and Democrats’ work to invest in the backbone of this country, the working class, and calling out Republicans for trying to stand in the way,” Richardson said.
“President Biden and Democrats delivered for North Carolinians by passing the American Rescue Plan and are working to get the Build Back Better Agenda over the finish line to continue to make a real difference in people’s lives. Meanwhile, Republicans have proven time and again that they have no interest in serving the people, and if Ted Budd, Pat McCrory or Mark Walker were in the U.S. Senate, North Carolinians can count on more of the same.”
The event follows two Republican efforts in the area this week. U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy held a small-business roundtable at Parker’s Barbecue on Monday. And on Wednesday, Murphy hosted the first-ever Water Adaptation to Ensure Regional Success Summit, which was also facilitated by U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, R-N.C.
Butterfield said Biden’s Build Back Better plan has already paid dividends in his district, which includes parts of Greenville and most of Pitt County.
“President Biden and congressional Democrats fulfilled a promise to the American people to deliver a bold COVID-19 relief package that has protected American lives and gotten our economy back on track,” Butterfield said. “In North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, the American Rescue Plan has made a big difference ... by providing over $50 million in federal funding to our community health centers for vaccines and facility improvements, $348 million to our schools, over $600 million to our counties and municipalities, $1,400 stimulus checks, and monthly child tax credit payments to help lift 137,000 children in North Carolina out of poverty.”
According to the state’s website, North Carolina will receive more than $5.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan over two distributions.
Following Monday’s event in Greenville, Democrats will hold a virtual event in Greensboro on Tuesday, followed by in-person news conferences in Charlotte, Asheville and Raleigh on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, respectively.