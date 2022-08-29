Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko (left) swears in state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as the new senator in the 1st Senate District Monday afternoon as Hanig's wife and family looks on. Hanig replaces former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned July 31. Hanig, R-Currituck, is running against Democrat Valerie Jordan for the 3rd Senate District seat in November.
The state Board of Elections has asked the 10 counties in the 3rd Senate District to delay printing ballots for the November election until an election dispute filed by one of the candidates in the race is settled.
That dispute may be settled Friday when the state board meets to hear a challenge by 3rd Senate District Republican candidate state Rep. Bobby Hanig against his Democratic opponent Valerie Jordan. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., according to state Board of Elections Public Information Director Patrick Gannon.
“We have asked the relevant counties in N.C. Senate District 3 to hold off on printing ballots for now,” Gannon said Monday.
Hanig alleges that Jordan does not reside in Warren County in the district but instead lives in Raleigh. Jordan, a native of Warren County, has been registered to vote in Warren County since 2020 and maintains a home in Warrenton. She has said she splits time between there and at a second home she owns in Raleigh.
Hanig, meanwhile, was sworn in by Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko as the 1st Senate District state senator on Monday. Hanig replaces former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned July 31. He will fill the remainder of Steinburg’s term that ends at the end of the year.
The state elections board advised the counties in the 3rd District to delay printing ballots after the Currituck Board of Elections ruled last week that Hanig presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District. But Currituck asked that the state Board of Elections to ultimately decide if she’s eligible to run in the Nov. 8 election.
The state elections board consists of five members, three Democrats and two Republicans. The board is expected vote to accept or deny Hanig’s challenge Friday, following that with a written decision.
State Board of Elections decisions on election protests may be appealed to Wake County Superior Court, Gannon said.
Absentee ballots for the November election are scheduled to begin being distributed Sept. 9.
Under state statue, a party’s nominee can withdraw at any time prior to when absentee ballots are first distributed. If that occurs and there is still time to change ballot content, the replacement nominee’s name would be placed on the ballot. If there is not enough time to change the ballots, any votes for the withdrawn candidate will count for the replacement candidate, according to the statue.
Both Hanig and Jordan are running in the 3rd Senate District after Currituck, along with Camden County, were moved from the 1st Senate District after new legislative maps were drawn earlier this year.