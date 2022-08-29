Hanig sworn in

Currituck Clerk of Superior Court Ray Matusko (left) swears in state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, as the new senator in the 1st Senate District Monday afternoon as Hanig's wife and family looks on. Hanig replaces former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, who resigned July 31. Hanig, R-Currituck, is running against Democrat Valerie Jordan for the 3rd Senate District seat in November.

 Photo courtesy Bobby Hanig

The state Board of Elections has asked the 10 counties in the 3rd Senate District to delay printing ballots for the November election until an election dispute filed by one of the candidates in the race is settled.

That dispute may be settled Friday when the state board meets to hear a challenge by 3rd Senate District Republican candidate state Rep. Bobby Hanig against his Democratic opponent Valerie Jordan. The virtual meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m., according to state Board of Elections Public Information Director Patrick Gannon.