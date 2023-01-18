Hayes2

The main house at Hayes Farm, shown in this 1940 photo, is part of the state of North Carolina’s $6.1 million purchase of the Hayes property from the Wood family in Edenton. All 194 acres of the historic property have been leased to the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation for 50 years.

EDENTON — The state of North Carolina has completed its purchase of the Hayes Farm in Edenton a year after state lawmakers appropriated $6.1 million to acquire it from the Wood family and transform it into a public historic site.

The sale was finalized for all 194 acres at Hayes Plantation on Dec. 30. At nearly the same time, the state agreed to lease the entire property, as well as 28 of its structures, to the Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation for 50 years.


