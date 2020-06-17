Rural volunteer fire departments are often cash-strapped even in the best of times.
But with their fundraising efforts largely hampered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, times are even tighter for many departments.
Recognizing that fact, Blue Cross Blue Shield recently appropriated $500,000 to help rural fire departments across the state.
On Monday, state Fire Marshal Mike Causey presented a portion of those funds — $5,000 — to the crew at the Pasquotank-Nixonton Volunteer Fire Department. The money can be used for equipment purchases and other station operational expenses.
Causey, who is also commissioner of the N.C. Department of Insurance, visited the Pasquotank-Nixonton VFD on Four Forks Road on a rainy afternoon. Greeting Causey and his staff were station fire Chief Roger Ferrell and several VFD members.
After making brief comments in the station bay, Causey presented Ferrell with two checks. Joking, Causey said the first check — actually a large facsimile of a check — was one Ferrell couldn’t cash, while the second check — the real one — he could.
Causey has been concerned about the financial well-being of the state’s rural fire departments since taking office in 2017, a news release states.
The $5,000 donation comes at a crucial time for the Nixonton department, given the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible to hold fundraising events at the station.
According to Causey, the $500,000 donated by Blue Cross Blue Shield will provide $5,000 checks to each of 94 rural fire departments in 37 counties. Each of the fire departments selected for checks operates on a budget of less than $50,000 a year.
The remainder of the $500,000 will be used toward seeking and dispersing additional grants in the future.
Causey was in the Albemarle area all of Monday and Tuesday personally presenting checks to fire departments. Also receiving checks on Monday were four VFDs in Warren County, five in Northampton County, 11 in Bertie County, five in Hertford County and four in Gates County.
Causey was in Dare County on Tuesday presenting checks, and according to news reports, he visited fire stations in Edgecombe, Pitt and Greene counties last Thursday.