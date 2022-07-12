City Councilors learned Monday that state money should more than cover the cost of a new wastewater pump station and improvements to a nearby smaller city pump station.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced last month that $3.6 million was added to the state budget to help the city to make needed sewer improvements to benefit an area that includes Elizabeth City State University and the U.S. Coast Guard base.
A wastewater consultant told city officials a new pump station to replace the one on Grace Drive and improvements to the smaller station Herrington Village station will cost around $2.2 million.
Christopher Petree with the Timmons Group said the cost estimates for the two projects are on the high end to factor in inflation. Petree inspected the two stations two weeks ago.
“There are no hidden fees,” Petree said. “The hope is that the budget will cover some fluctuations.’’
City officials requested the money from Steinburg and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, because the Grace Drive station was at capacity. The city said if the issue was not addressed that growth at ECSU, the Coast Guard base and other development in the area could be affected.
Petree said the cost of replacing the Grace Drive station, including installing two new more powerful pumps, would cost around $1.75 million, which he said includes both design and construction. The cost for improvements at Herrington Village are expected to be $400,000, but possibly lower.
The city has not yet received the appropriated state money.
“Right now, we are ahead since the (state) budget has been signed,” Mayor Keith Rivers said, referring to the $3.6 million the city is set to receive in state funding.
The Grace Drive station has two pumps but only one is working, with the one operating currently processing 900 gallons per minute. But the new station would be able to handle 2,160 GPM, an addition of 1,260 GPM. The station is about 90 years old.
“It has some age,” Petree said. “The other (non-working) pump is severely corroded and needs to be replaced. There are also other issues with the station.”
Petree said the new station at Grace Drive would be able to handle a proposed new dormitory and a new dining hall at ECSU, future needs at the Coast Guard base and future development at the airport and other nearby areas, including a planned expansion at Hockmeyer Equipment Corp.
Petree said the new $40 million dormitory, which is funded in the state budget, would require an additional 125 GPM. Future growth at the airport requires 608 GPM while future needs at the Coast Guard base are estimated to require 521 GPM. That totals 1,254 GPM of the at least 1,260 GPM added capacity at a new Grace Drive station.
“All of those things combined will ultimately add a considerable amount of flow,” Petree said. “Grace is going to be important for expansion at the university, the Coast Guard facility, airport facilities.”
Petree told City Council that the Herrington Village station is in desperate need of repair. It is designed to pump around 200 GPM but is currently only pumping less than 10 GPM. Flow from the station first goes to the station at Grace Drive.
Petree added that both pumps at the station are out of service and that wastewater is being pumped via a single diesel-powered pump that is mounted on a trailer outside the facility. He described the diesel-powered pump as “loud.”
“I understand that nearby residents have gone and turned that (diesel) pump off at night because they are tired of hearing it,” Petree said. “If that pump runs out of diesel there is a risk of overflow at that station. The goal is to get that station back to a normal operation.’’
Petree said that immediately replacing an air release valve at Herrington Village could reduce the cost of the project. Petree said if the valve increases pumping capacity that the project may cost around $125,000 instead of $400,000.
“The issues at Herrington Village are mechanical,” Petree said. “It’s more of an operational issue.”
Public Utilities Director Dwan Bell said making improvements at Herrington Village will allow Hockmeyer’s $6 million expansion project to its Weeksville Road facility to move forward.
The legislation giving the city the $3.6 million states that at least $1 million of the money has to be used for sewer improvements that benefit ECSU for planned construction projects on campus. That stipulation seems to have been met since the Grace Drive project will benefit the university.