The state’s Environmental Management Commission has decided to wait until March before voting on an updated water resources plan for the Chowan River Basin.
The commission was poised to adopt the plan during its Jan. 13 meeting, but opted to delay a final vote. During the meeting, several members objected to a section of the plan highlighting the lack of data available for water quality analysis.
Although the basin plan already has gone through a public input and extensive stakeholder process, the commission approved a last-minute revision that changes a section suggesting the need for a statewide water-use permitting program that would provide a clearer picture of water users.
North Carolina does not have a statewide permitting program for large-scale water users.
State and federal confidentiality laws prevent details of use by individual operations. Water use for agriculture operations is sent to the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which provides DEQ with aggregate use for the basin.
The aggregated data for the Chowan basin shows that agricultural use, including animal process uses, account for about 3 million gallons per day, more than 30% of the total water usage in the basin.
Public and other local water suppliers make up 58% of the water use while manufacturing operations represent about 7% of use.
Commission Chairman Stanley Meiburg said he agreed that the Chowan plan was not the place to debate the need for a statewide permitting program. However, he sees the need for more localized and timely information for tracking the river’s water quality issues.
The Chowan River, which flows into Albemarle Sound, begins near the North Carolina-Virginia border. The part of the basin in North Carolina includes all or part of Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford and Northampton counties.
The new revisions to the basin plan highlight concerns about data gaps on water usage and a lack of information about the impact of poultry operations.
During the meeting, DEQ officials said that poultry operations operate without the same permitting requirements as other animal operations, so there is no information on how and where waste is handled.
The basin plan calls for more information on poultry operations and land application sites in order to establish new monitoring stations and assess potential nutrient impacts.