EDENTON — Two state agencies voted last month to designate the town of Edenton a "distressed" unit of government, citing its aging water and sewer infrastructure and timetable for upgrading those systems.
Edenton was one of seven counties and five municipalities designated as distressed by the State Water Infrastructure Authority on April 14 and the Local Government Commission on April 26, a spokesman for the state Treasurer's Office said in an email. The LGC is chaired by State Treasurer Dale Folwell and staffed by his agency's personnel.
The counties and towns were placed on the list under a new state law that took effect in 2020. The Viable Utility Reserve law, which created a fund to improve water and wastewater systems, also requires the LGC and infrastructure authority to identify governments with distressed water and sewer systems.
To do that, the two agencies created assessment criteria that look at whether the government's water or wastewater systems serve fewer than 10,000 customers, has an "adequately funded" program for repairs, maintenance and management, and makes annual debt service payments that are "disproportionate" to its revenue.
The agencies also look at whether a local government has spent monies from utility or enterprise funds in two or more of the past five years without maintaining a reserve fund to pay for system expenses and debts. They also assess whether the government has had to spend money supplementing its utility expenses or debts in excess of user fees, again in two or more years of the past five.
Edenton was named to the distressed list, according to the LGC press release, because its scores on the assessment tool "exceeded" for two consecutive years the thresholds the LGC and infrastructure authority set for government-owned water and sewer systems.
According to the LGC spokesman, Edenton scored 10 on the assessment tool this year and 11 last year. The threshold score is 9 for local governments that provide both drinking water and wastewater treatment, and 8 for governments that provide only one of those services, the spokesman said.
Edenton Town Manager Corey Gooden explained there are three categories that contribute to Edenton's score: statutory points, infrastructure/organization points and financial points. He said Edenton received most of its points because of its "aging infrastructure and/or the necessary timing required to properly replace/rehab these systems," noting they are "major projects."
Gooden said Edenton's score improved to 10 in the "final review cycle" this year because it received one less point for its wastewater treatment/collection system. He noted the town had completed phase one of a project to improve its wastewater and collection system "since this list was originally created."
Under the Viable Utility Reserve law, Edenton and the other local governments on the distressed list are required to complete a number of actions before they can get off it.
According to the law, those actions include conducting an "asset assessment" and rate study and having officials participate in mandatory training and educational programs. The governments also have to develop an "action plan" for repair, maintenance and management of their infrastructure that includes both short- and long-term components.
Gooden said Edenton "has worked very hard" over the past five to seven years to upgrade its water and wastewater systems. It's done so, he said, through projects improving its water treatment, water distribution and sewer collection and treatment systems.
The town's utilities management staff also has ensured employees remain certified through continuing education and recertification, he said.
"We are also looking towards the future for new and soon-to-start projects," Gooden added.
Asked how long he envisions it taking Edenton to get off the distressed list, Gooden said it's "difficult" to say right now.
"However plans have been put in place to continue improving our (water and sewer) systems with major capital projects either completed, underway, or slated for future approval," he said. "Edenton is one point away from not being on this list."
Asked if there were any practical repercussions for Edenton being on the distressed list, Gooden said he doesn't think there are.
"There are always opportunities created when change and/or improvements are needed to be made," he said. "I do not see this as a problem at all; we can make this work."
In the press release, Folwell, the state treasurer, noted that North Carolina is home to major universities, research centers and growing metropolitan areas.
“But it also is a state where some geographic regions face the stress of depopulation, loss of businesses and declining tax bases that make it difficult for local governments to upgrade or replace deteriorating infrastructure and still provide other basic services," he said. "Failing water and sewer systems pose financial, environmental and public health risks to a community."
Folwell said his office is "doing our best" to help local governments with distressed water and wastewater systems "but the list is long and getting longer."